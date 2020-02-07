A portion of the attendance that watched the first movie of the 2020 Sustainability Film Series on Jan. 22. (Submitted photo)

100 Mile House’s sustainability film series continues to educate on environmental issues

Next film is on Feb. 19

The South Cariboo Sustainability Society will continue on with their film series on Feb. 19, with Living in Futures Past, narrated by Jeff Bridges.

“Bridges explores with the aid of beautiful photography and a variety of insightful interviews how human nature will deal with our current environmental situation and asks ‘What kind of world do we want to live in?’ and ‘Can evolution help us predict the future of humanity?’” said Peter Jarvis, a director and secretary of the society.

The film will be shown at the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre at 7 p.m.

RELATED: South Cariboo Sustainability Society starts 2020’s Sustainable Community Film Series

The last film shown was on Jan. 22, called Sustainable. The documentary was about the crisis in the American food system and how it determines the future of mankind.

“It’s an excellent film with a very positive message which fits with one of our goals – local food production,” said Jarvis. “Unfortunately, a lot of our films with an environmental theme are a bit depressing but this one was both entertaining and uplifting and showed what can be done. The story centres around an Illinois farmer who converts his family’s farm from a corn and soy grain farm into a successful market farm using a variety of organic farming techniques and marketing tools (in effect vertical integration).”

Jarvis said the film gives people ideas on growing food and encourages them to do so and that local food production is important in a number of ways; from an environmental perspective, it reduces transportation cost and chemical fertilizer production.

He also noted that the climate of the community in the film is similar to the one in 100 Mile House, with long cold winters and a good amount of snow.

RELATED: Film series put on by the South Cariboo Sustainability Society focuses on climate change

“The South Cariboo Sustainability Society’s aim is to support and promote activities that maintain and enhance environmental integrity over the long term,” explained Jarvis. “Our aims, in brief, are [to] reduce consumption of products harmful to the environment (in all aspects) and encourage a local sustainable economy. The films are a good way to bring people out over the winter months to learn something about the different topics contained within sustainability and we try to pick films that are entertaining and show various aspects pertaining to sustainability. We try to pick a variety of topics.”

In addition to the winter films, the society operates the Community Place Garden in 100 Mile House and runs two Facebook pages – the society’s own page, along with the Community Place Garden where they offer and share sustainability and gardening tips. They also host a number of events to educate and discuss issues relating to sustainability and the environment.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 Mile Elementary students celebrate a week of music with concert

Just Posted

100 Mile House’s sustainability film series continues to educate on environmental issues

Next film is on Feb. 19

100 Mile Elementary students celebrate a week of music with concert

‘It was a very fun week and positive energy filled the hallways of 100 Mile Elementary’

First Nations community supports charges in Cariboo region cow moose poaching case

Conservation Officer Service and ʔEsdilagh First Nation agreement targets illegal hunting

Rare Mercedes stolen from Clinton area

Public asked to keep a look out

Esk’etemc artist creates ‘calming’ paintings for CCCDC

Leona Belleau, 26, combines Indigenous design with scenery

Fashion Fridays: what you need to know when buying jeans

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

Cat found abandoned in 7-Eleven dumpster makes full recovery after anonymous donation

The North West Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid February

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce injunction at Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Man describes being ‘clobbered’ by mudslide up rural Hope road

Tim Helmer woke to his car spinning in the dark, with debris and water flowing over windshield

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

Most Read