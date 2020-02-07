100 Mile House’s sustainability film series continues to educate on environmental issues

A portion of the attendance that watched the first movie of the 2020 Sustainability Film Series on Jan. 22. (Submitted photo)

The South Cariboo Sustainability Society will continue on with their film series on Feb. 19, with Living in Futures Past, narrated by Jeff Bridges.

“Bridges explores with the aid of beautiful photography and a variety of insightful interviews how human nature will deal with our current environmental situation and asks ‘What kind of world do we want to live in?’ and ‘Can evolution help us predict the future of humanity?’” said Peter Jarvis, a director and secretary of the society.

The film will be shown at the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre at 7 p.m.

The last film shown was on Jan. 22, called Sustainable. The documentary was about the crisis in the American food system and how it determines the future of mankind.

“It’s an excellent film with a very positive message which fits with one of our goals – local food production,” said Jarvis. “Unfortunately, a lot of our films with an environmental theme are a bit depressing but this one was both entertaining and uplifting and showed what can be done. The story centres around an Illinois farmer who converts his family’s farm from a corn and soy grain farm into a successful market farm using a variety of organic farming techniques and marketing tools (in effect vertical integration).”

Jarvis said the film gives people ideas on growing food and encourages them to do so and that local food production is important in a number of ways; from an environmental perspective, it reduces transportation cost and chemical fertilizer production.

He also noted that the climate of the community in the film is similar to the one in 100 Mile House, with long cold winters and a good amount of snow.

“The South Cariboo Sustainability Society’s aim is to support and promote activities that maintain and enhance environmental integrity over the long term,” explained Jarvis. “Our aims, in brief, are [to] reduce consumption of products harmful to the environment (in all aspects) and encourage a local sustainable economy. The films are a good way to bring people out over the winter months to learn something about the different topics contained within sustainability and we try to pick films that are entertaining and show various aspects pertaining to sustainability. We try to pick a variety of topics.”

In addition to the winter films, the society operates the Community Place Garden in 100 Mile House and runs two Facebook pages – the society’s own page, along with the Community Place Garden where they offer and share sustainability and gardening tips. They also host a number of events to educate and discuss issues relating to sustainability and the environment.

