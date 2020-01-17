The audience during the showing of Decoding the Weather Machine, a film shown by the society last year. (File photo)

South Cariboo Sustainability Society starts 2020’s Sustainable Community Film Series

The South Cariboo Sustainability Society will show the first movie of their film series on Jan.22.

The movie is Sustainable, which is about the crisis in the American food system and how it determines the future of mankind. The film also explores solutions proposed or used by community leaders in the film.

It will be shown at the Stemete7uw’I Friendship Centre behind St. Timothy’s Church on Blackstock Road at 7 p.m.

There will be two other films shown according to Peter Jarvis, a member of the society. The next one will be shown on Feb. 19.

A discussion, allowing for viewers to share their opinion, will follow after each showing. Refreshments will also be supplied.

The society’s primary mission is to make people aware of sustainability issues and have frequently shown films detailing those, such as Decoding the Weather Machine, The Age of Consequences and Seeds: The Untold Story. Those movies told stories about the scientific data used to study the increase of greenhouse gasses and how they have impacted weather patterns, the political and social implications of the increase of greenhouse gasses and climate change, and people who have acted to keep seeds in storage facilities to keep them safe from extinction.

RELATED: Film series put on by the South Cariboo Sustainability Society focuses on climate change

Entry to the films is by donation. For more information call 250-791-7284 or 250-395-4103.

