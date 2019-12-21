Members of the choir perform O Come, O Come, Emmanuel at the Christmas Cantata on Dec. 15 at the United Church. (Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House’s Ecumenical Choir aims to end global hunger through singing

The choir hosted it’s Christmas Cantata on Dec. 15

Members of the churches in 100 Mile House got together to form a choir on Dec. 15 for the Dream a Dream Christmas Season Cantata at the United Church, in aims of raising money for ending global hunger.

“I felt it went really well, actually. People really enjoyed seeing a crowd of singers (probably they knew) up there at the front and singing meaningful songs, meaningful words at this time of year,” said Jane Duncan, a member of the choir.

The music and lyrics were composed by Ron Klusmeier and Shirley Erena Murray respectively. The two artists wrote the songs performed by the choir in partnership with the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, which is under the umbrella of Common Vision.

Duncan called it a Christian response to hunger.

RELATED: 100 Mile House’s Eclectica Choir’s Christmas concert raises $4,000

“He gives all this out for free as long as you perform it in benefit for the Foodgrains Bank,” she said. “The count we have raised at the moment is $1,270 and there’s more coming actually because some people took their envelopes home and wanted to be included but that was just the funds that came in last night that was counted.”

Duncan added that she thinks about $1,350 will be the total, once all the donations are received and counted.

The Canadian Foodgrains Bank receives 100 per cent of the proceeds, and people who donated are eligible for tax receipts for donations of $10 or more.

The choir, which is called the Ecumenical Choir, is of mixed denominations, also performed a cantata back in May for the benefit of Common Vision and the Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

