100 Mile House’s Electica Choir’s Christmas concert raises $4,000

Members of the choir sing Christmas Time is Here during the Eclectica Christmas Concert. (Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press)

It was all Christmas cheer at Martin Exeter Hall on Dec. 8, with the 100 Mile Eclectica Choir hosting their annual Christmas Fundraiser for the 100 Mile House and District Food Bank and Loaves and Fishes.

“It is very fulfilling when the choir sings to a full house and we realize all our hard work is appreciated and enjoyed. Then to have that wonderful experience generate $4,000 for the food banks, during such a time of need in our community – well that is really something,” said Barbara Hooper, a director of the choir.

Lindamae Wilson, the executive secretary of the food bank, said raising that amount of money was ‘awesome.’

Wilson said that after the concert, people kept on coming to the booth manned by representatives from the 100 Mile House Food Bank and Loaves and Fishes. A representative from both respective organizations also addressed the audience at the end of the show to let them know what they were all about.

“One gentleman gave us $100. Another lady said, ‘hey, how much have you got?’ and we said $3,800 and she goes, ‘here’s another $25, we’ll get it up to $4,000.’ It was just awesome. People have a big heart in this community,” said Wilson.

A bag of non-perishable and canned food was also donated, along with a box of meat from Country Prime Meats in Lac la Hache.

Performances included music such as “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!,” “Have Yourself a Merry Christmas,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and “Jingle Bells.”

“We felt our eclectic program was enjoyed and was thought-provoking. The introductions, all written and presented by choir members, were informative, funny and poignant,” said Hooper.

One of the more poignant introductions, she said was by Rick Meyer for “Do You Hear What I Hear.”

Written as a plea for peace during the Cuban Missle Crisis in 1962 by Noel Begney and Gloria Shayne and loosely based upon the story of the nativity of Jesus as told in the gospels of Matthew and Luke, this is what Meyer said in his introduction:

“If you remember the Cuban missile crisis, you just passed the test for the club called ‘senior citizen’. And with all of you who do, we may commiserate – and celebrate – for we’re still here. But whether you came before, or after, be sure, it was a very dreadful time in our history. It threatened the devastating possibility of nuclear holocaust, the end of our lives, hanging by the thread of our human failure, or success, to inquire and listen, and thereby to care and intervene. Perhaps above all, first, to hear, as the source of our salvation. So – do you hear what I hear? Or, do I hear what you hear? And if we ask those questions and follow them on any day with each other, what then might we have to talk about that could matter and make a difference? Certainly, opportunity abounds.”

Another highlight, according to Hooper, was Len Aune’s introduction to Johnny Mark’s 1950’s Christmas rock and roll song, “Run, Rudolph, Run,” which she called hilarious.

Wilson said the concert was ‘beautiful.

“Everybody was singing. It got everyone in the Christmas Spirit.”

