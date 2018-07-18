VIDEO: Hot July Nights drew over 2,500 people to Centennial Park in 100 Mile House

‘It’s growing and it’s fantastic … it’s well worth people driving from other towns for.’

Dane Rempel and 3-year-old daughter Kinley enjoying the Show ‘n Shine in Centennial Park on Sunday, July 15. Beth Audet photo.

Over 2,500 people packed Centennial Park on Sunday, July 15, to see 275 cars, bikes and trucks, making this year’s Hot July Nights the best yet.

Ralph Myhill-Jones, one of the event organizers, said feedback from the weekend was all positive.

He called the three-day event a “great success” and added that, “the weather, of course, was perfect!”

It would be difficult to measure exact attendance, he said, but estimated over 2,500 people made their way through the show between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Bo Work, who started Hot July Nights in 2008 with the late Jack Barnett, was at the park on Sunday enjoying the Show ‘n Shine.

Work said he was impressed with how much the event has grown.

“It’s growing and it’s fantastic,” he said. “It’s well worth people driving from other towns for.”

Hot July Nights used to run on Birch Avenue, in 100 Mile’s downtown core when Work and Barnett organized it.

He said moving the show to Centennial Park was a good call, as it’s a “much better layout.”

“I’m impressed. The guys have done a good job.”

Chris Knight, from Prince George, showed off his 1933 Ford five-window Coupe near Centennial Park’s creek, which was completed almost a year ago. This was his first time at Hot July Nights.

“It’s a beautiful location. I love being by the water.”

Knight said the show was comparable to those held in Prince George, only “a tiny bit smaller.”

“People are enjoying themselves and friendly and they certainly know their cars,” he said. “Lots of car people here.”

Sue Payne brought her bike and her dog to Sunday’s show.

The 100 Mile resident said she particularly liked seeing all of the works-in-progress.

She said a lot of “blood, sweat and tears” goes into building the classic cars and custom bikes on display and she’s glad people are showing them. “Then you can come back and see the progress.”

For Payne, she said her Harley Davidson Heritage Softail is her GEM. “It’s my Granny’s Escape Mobile,” she laughed.

She said she was having a great time and would definitely come back every year going forward.

Payne’s eight-year-old Yorkie Shitsu, Ginger Rogers, spent her afternoon sitting on her doggie saddle and posing for photos.

RELATED: Hot July Nights returns to stimulate 100 Mile House economy

Hot July Nights began on Friday, with a meet-and-greet at the A&W on Highway 97.

Saturday took the cars and bikes on a poker run from the South Cariboo Recreation Centre to the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte, making several stops along the way.

The weekend was capped off with the Show ‘n Shine in the park on Sunday.

Mike Case, of the 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club, parked himself beside his 1970 MGB and a Union Jack on Sunday, to enjoy the sunshine and talk to people passing by.

He said his house was the first stop on the previous night’s poker run.

“I had 83 cars in my driveway,” he said. “It’s the biggest we’ve ever had.”

Case said the whole weekend of events was “awesome.”

Myhill-Jones said he would like to thank the sponsors, the organizing committee, the vendors, the 100 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department, the 100 Mile House RCMP, Laura Dewar and the United Way and the car and bike owners.

Nicole Weir, of 108 Mile Ranch, lounging beside her Yamaha at in Centennial Park for Hot July Nights on Sunday, July 15. Beth Audet photo.

Bill Koachuk (left) and Mike Case, members of the 100 Mile Cruzers, sit and chat with people stopping to check out Case’s 1970 MGB.

Ginger Rogers, an 8-year-old Yorkie Shitsu, sits in her dog saddle and watches people pass by in Centennial Park on Sunday, July 15. Beth Audet photo.

Chris Knight, from Prince George, shows off his 1933 Ford five-window Coupe in Centennial Park for Hot July Nights on Sunday, July 15. Beth Audet photos.