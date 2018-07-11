Hot July Nights returns to stimulate 100 Mile House economy

So much more than your average car and bike show, Hot July Nights promotes the local community and stimulates its economy.

The three-day show will return to 100 Mile House on Friday, July 13.

Ralph Myhill-Jones has been involved in its planning since 2011, three years after the inaugural event.

“One of our goals with this show is to highlight 100 Mile House and encourage people to visit the area and spend some time here,” he said.

The general manager of Timber Mart said he’s been fielding calls from out-of-towners who are coming to the event to support the area that was hit hard by last summer’s wildfires.

Last year’s event had to be cancelled and Myhill-Jones said they didn’t try to reschedule it because they didn’t want it to be hastily thrown together.

He said they waited a year, instead, so they could “do it properly.”

The planning committee is comprised of eight or nine people, supported by the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, who invest roughly 400 volunteer hours into the show every year.

The 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club will kick off the show with a meet and greet at 6 p.m. in the A&W parking lot on Friday.

Car and bike registrants will go for a poker run on Saturday, beginning at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre at 2 p.m. and ending at the Iron Horse Pub, in Lone Butte, around 4:30 p.m.

Myhill-Jones said the poker run always concludes out of town so people get to explore and experience the area.

The arrival of the cars conveniently coincides with Lone Butte’s community festival: Lone Butte Rocks.

Sunday is the main event, according to Myhill-Jones, where cars and bikes will Show & Shine in Centennial Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Along with vendors and live music – Rockabilly Jay & the Cadillac Bones – the RCMP will exhibit a simulation of a vehicle roll-over and 100 Mile Fire Rescue will demonstrate the jaws of life on a vehicle.

The United Way also coordinated its wildfire resiliency celebration with the show. It will feature a tent of events to unite the community through last summer’s shared experience.

Myhill-Jones said he is looking forward to the return of Hot July Nights.

He said the show is good for families because there is a lot to see and do plus they can walk around the scenic park and let the kids dip in the creek.

“We like to see people getting to Centennial Park to enjoy themselves and have a good time,” he said.

He added that cars won’t be kicking up much dust this year thanks to the recent paving of the parking lot.

“It’s just a gorgeous setting … we’re looking forward to it.”

