The South Cariboo Summer Festival returns to 100 Mile House

The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce goes back to the original plan for 2017 festival

From August 11 to 12 there will be jam-packed action in 100 Mile House at the South Cariboo Summer Festival.

“We’ve found that maybe it was a missing piece and people are looking for activities and fun activities to go to,” said Shelly Morton, executive director of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce. “I think people are really excited about it once the program came out a couple of weeks ago.”

The Summer Festival was originally slated to happen last summer but was unfortunately cancelled because of the wildfires. Instead, the chamber through together a scaled-down version of it for the Community Celebration on Sept. 3 of 2017.

“It was a huge success so now we’re moving forward with the original plan and it’s coming together really well,” said Morton.

She added that between 2,500 and 3,000 people came to the free event on Sept. 3 and is hoping the same amount of people come, even though this time there is a price tag.

Adults get in for $5, kids aged 7 to 16 get in for $2, while kids five and under get in for free.

“It’s a very low-cost event for families,” said Morton. “We want it to be a fun event that everyone can come to and afford.”

The Summer Festival Committee is still looking for volunteers. If interested contact them at 250-395-6124 or manager@southcariboochamber.org.

Here is just a taste of what you will see:

Petting Zoo

Maverick farms will bring its petting zoo to the area between the main arena and the baseball diamond.

Ali Williamson, one of the farm owners, said the petting zoo is an extension of the farm she and her boyfriend, Tyler Bergeron, started four years ago.

“We started providing the petting zoo to community events after last year,” she said. “We felt like the community kind of needed a little bit of a boost, so anything we could do to bring more people to the events and give everyone a good weekend out, that was our goal.”

Among the pettable animals, she said there will be goats, a mini pig named Huckleberry – whom Williamson called the “farm ambassador” – and Herbert the turkey, a fan favourite.

The farm will also have chicken bingo, a game involving a chicken in a large box with numbers. Visitors can bet on the numbers and if the chicken poops on that number you win a prize.

“People just love that one,” Williamson laughed.

The farm has also been given a booth inside the main arena, so she said she will be connecting with people about ethical ways to raise animals.

She said she’s looking forward to seeing the community come together.

“I think it’s going to be one of the bigger events and everyone will hopefully come from far and wide and really see what our town has to offer.”

Dog Agility

The Outriders Arena will feature dog agility, protection and obedience demonstrations from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Robert Allen, one of the directors of the 100 Mile Dog Club, said a course will be set up where three dogs will run through tunnels and over jumps to show off their agility.

Two more dogs will then demonstrate obedience with “precision heeling” and jumping.

Allen is also a member of the Williams Lake Schutzhund Group, whose dogs will be demonstrating protection and control.

His 7-year-old German Shephard, Cassie, is among two dogs who will have to a “bark and hold.”

Allen said there will be a “brave” person in a big suit whom the dogs will bark at. If he moves, they will bite his arm to hold him in place.

“It’s scary when you have a German Shephard at you,” said Allen, who has been in the suit, himself.

Only one dog will be on the field at a time during the protection portion of the presentation because it would be too great a temptation for the other dogs to join in.

It takes years of training for dogs to be able to show that kind of obedience and control, he said, adding: “just hopefully our dogs do well.”

Art Battle

The 100 Mile & District Arts Council will hold its first ever art battle in the Main Arena all day Saturday.

Bobbie Crane, who spearheaded the event, said it is intended to raise funds for the council and technically isn’t much of a battle.

She and three other artists from the Cariboo Artists’ Guild – Tom Godin, Joanne Young and Michelle Brown – will paint large galvanized garbage cans while interacting with the public. The cans will then be auctioned off.

“We’ll be painting all day long and having fun, because all the artists know each other,” said Crane.

Artists were each given their garbage cans weeks in advance – two of which were donated by Century Hardware – so they can brainstorm their creations.

“What they’re painting, I haven’t got a clue,” said Crane. “I just know what I’m painting and I’m not telling.”

People can begin bidding on the cans while they are being painted Saturday and continue until the festival closes Sunday.

The 100 Mile & District Arts Council will also take online bids from its Facebook page. Crane has been a member of the council for about a year and said she “jumped in with two feet.”

She said the council supports a number of community arts groups – Eclectica Community Choir, Cariboo Artists’ Guild, Log Cabin Quilters, Performing Arts Society, Adult Community Band, Mural Society, South Cariboo Arts & Culture Society, Festival of the Arts, Cariboo Calico Quilters, South Cariboo Weavers & Spinners and Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre.

The art battle will serve as an important fundraiser to support the arts community.

Belly Dancers

The belly dancing clubs of 100 Mile and Lone Butte will have a booth in the Main Arena and will perform on the main stage on Sunday from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

LeAnn Doucette, of the Baladi Babes, said the elaborate belly dancing costumes and “bling bling” will be on display.

“We all love the costumes,” she said, “the bling and the shiny stuff and the coin belts.” She said some dancers even create their own garments.

Doucette got involved in belly dancing as soon as she saw it. She said she loved the beautiful expression and thought, “I just want to do this in the worst way.”

She said the clubs welcome “anyone and everyone” and always aspire to create safe and welcoming environment.

“Whoever should join, whatever size you are, you’re made to feel welcome and never once judged.”

She said people sometimes ask, “Why are you old gals out here dancing?” To which, she replies, “Because we can.”

Ladies from both clubs will unite to perform a routine at the Summer Festival. Formal classes resume in September and anyone wishing for more information can inquire at the booth.

Doucette said she is looking forward to the event and “sharing our love of dance with the community.”

Lawnmower Races

The Cariboo Chilcotin Lawnmower Racing Association, run by Gina Myhill-Jones, will be holding lawnmower races in the Outriders Arena from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Myhill-Jones said she initiated these races in 100 Mile because “someone had to. They’re too much fun.”

Lawnmowers will be organized into categories – modified or stock – and the deck and blades must be removed for safety.

Prizes and a trophy will be awarded to the winners.

Myhill-Jones, herself, is putting up $100 for what she’s calling a Granny Dare.

“If you can get a machine running and beat me,” she said she will hand over an envelope of money.

She is still working on her lawnmower because the seat fell off when she was repairing her kill switch. But she said she will definitely be racing even if she has to run pushing it.

“I just want to race my lawnmower,” she laughed. “It’s kind of lonely going around the backyard all by yourself.”

The association still needs more competitors for the Summer Festival races. Participants must be at least 16-years-old and must wear a helmet.

To sign up for this year’s lawn mower races, pick up your sign-up form at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce or anywhere in town that sells tractors or lawnmowers. Registration costs $10.

Uncle Chris the Clown

Uncle Chris will perform on the main stage as well as in the kids zone area on Saturday and Sunday.

Chris Wlodarczyk said he has been a clown his whole life, but professionally for the past 19 years.

“I’ll be bringing lots of laughter,” he said about his upcoming performance at the Summer Festival.

His routine will include comedy magic shows – where the children quickly learn the clown can’t do magic but they can – a bonk-the-kids-on-the-head game – where kids will, once again, get the better of Uncle Chris – magic bubble dust that allows kids to catch bubbles without popping them and lots of balloon animals. The Kamloops-based clown said he is not a typical clown with rainbow hair and a white face. He describes his character as a combination of Mr. Dressup and Elton John.

“When I put those big yellow glasses on, I’m in character and I stay in character the whole time.”

The decision to become a clown was “spur-of-the-moment,” said Wlodarczyk. His truck driving company had gone belly-up and he was raising his children when his sister-in-law told him he was great with kids and should make that a career.

Uncle Chris has now acquired quite the following in Kamloops and said the kids are all his best friends.

When he performs out of town, he said he always looks forward to the “wow factor.”

The kids always love the show, he said, but he particularly enjoys that parents end up having just as much fun.

