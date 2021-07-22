PRIME TIME: Cruzers hit the road for charity

The 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club is back on tour – of local seniors’ homes.

After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, the club restarted its tradition this month with a drive-by visit last month with the folks at Carefree Manor. About seven cars participated in the visit, with Cruzers’ past president Jim Williscroft introducing the members and their cars to residents. The club also planned to drop my Fischer Place and Mill Site Lodge, as well as Pioneer Haven in the coming months.

“You get lots of people saying ‘I had one of those when I was younger.’ It brings back a lot of positive memories,” Williscroft said. “We do it just to keep our face in the community and give these people some heartfelt time. They love it.”

The car club has about 100 members, which is considered a large organization. Most of the cars range from the ’50s-’70s but there are a few classics from the 1920s, while their owners are also middle-aged or older.

“They’re retired and they got the time. They’re going to do something they really enjoy,” Williscroft said. “There’s something about the sound of a hot rod that gets everybody’s juices going, their mojo. A lot of times men and women share the car, they have an era they remember and go back to.”

Besides visiting seniors’ home, the club has taken Santa Claus around the community, donated homemade lap blankets, gloves and toques to hospital patients and provide a $400 bursary to high school students who plan to study mechanics.

“We run a very, very good honest club and people know it,” Williscroft said. “There’s always room for somebody and their car.”



