Cruzers host to Chilliwack vintage car club

The 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club had a chance to show off their cars and model planes last week when the Chilliwack Vintage Car Show rolled through town.

Jim Williscroft said 16 members in eight cars stopped by for a visit at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last Thursday before travelling in a convoy to a series of “garage tours,” including his own, where he fixes and builds old vintage cars. They also visited the home of another Cruzer, who has a lot of large model airplanes that he flies, before heading across the lake for an early afternoon BBQ.

The visitors split into groups of five before entering the garages to maintain the COVID-19 regulations.

“Some fellows have a lot going on in their garages. I work on cars and build cars and trucks – a lot of people like to come around and see where I’m at in the process,” Williscroft said. “There are all sorts of things going on that people like to see. They were most appreciative. They’ve been texting me ever since … saying ‘I’ve got a broken so and so, can you fix it?’”

The Chilliwack members were exhausted by the end of their tour, he said, which was the first chance they had to get away during COVID-19. It was also a good break for the Cruzers, he said, who have had to reduce the number of their annual events from about 55 to five. The Cruzers have been attending fundraisers for the 100 Mile Wranglers and swinging by the seniors’ homes to show off their cars.

The seniors love to come out on the balcony or to the window to see the vintage vehicles.

“They understand the cars, they lived that era,” he said.

Williscroft said the Cruzers are hoping to have a big show next year to make up for all the missed events in 2020, including their Hot July Nights.

“It’s been a real setback for all the people who want to see the cars and have the events,” he said. “We’re a social group and we really like to look after the elderly and the kids.”

