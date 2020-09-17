Jim Williscroft, past-president of the 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club with his first-year ‘67 Camaro SS. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)

Cruzers host to Chilliwack vintage car club

Members took visitors on ‘garage tours.’

The 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club had a chance to show off their cars and model planes last week when the Chilliwack Vintage Car Show rolled through town.

Jim Williscroft said 16 members in eight cars stopped by for a visit at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last Thursday before travelling in a convoy to a series of “garage tours,” including his own, where he fixes and builds old vintage cars. They also visited the home of another Cruzer, who has a lot of large model airplanes that he flies, before heading across the lake for an early afternoon BBQ.

The visitors split into groups of five before entering the garages to maintain the COVID-19 regulations.

“Some fellows have a lot going on in their garages. I work on cars and build cars and trucks – a lot of people like to come around and see where I’m at in the process,” Williscroft said. “There are all sorts of things going on that people like to see. They were most appreciative. They’ve been texting me ever since … saying ‘I’ve got a broken so and so, can you fix it?’”

The Chilliwack members were exhausted by the end of their tour, he said, which was the first chance they had to get away during COVID-19. It was also a good break for the Cruzers, he said, who have had to reduce the number of their annual events from about 55 to five. The Cruzers have been attending fundraisers for the 100 Mile Wranglers and swinging by the seniors’ homes to show off their cars.

The seniors love to come out on the balcony or to the window to see the vintage vehicles.

“They understand the cars, they lived that era,” he said.

Williscroft said the Cruzers are hoping to have a big show next year to make up for all the missed events in 2020, including their Hot July Nights.

“It’s been a real setback for all the people who want to see the cars and have the events,” he said. “We’re a social group and we really like to look after the elderly and the kids.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Helping hands

Just Posted

School back in session for 100 Mile House

The school year started smoothly but educators warn parents and students not to become complacent.

Police request public’s help in finding wanted man

Adam Ross Kilpatrick is wanted for various offences

Endurance riders go the distance in the Cariboo

More than 60 horses competed in the Titanium Gold Pioneer Endurance Race.

Primary health care network announced for Central Interior

Residents without a regular primary care provider will benefit

Hackers attack Airport AWOS system

The South Cariboo Regional Airport was the victim of three separate cyberattacks last month.

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

Interior Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

First hospitalization since mid-August announced

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election

Vancouver’s shuttered aquarium searching for financial solution amid pandemic

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs

Most Read