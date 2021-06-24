PHOTO: Fun in the sun for 100 Mile Elementary pupils

Olivia Szatmari and Ava Rywaczuk screech after getting soaked by a bucketful of water at Centennial Park’s spray park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jack Schaer laughs as he propels himself down a slip’n’slide at Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Olivia Szatmari and Ava Rywaczuk are splashed by a bucketful of water at the Centennial Park spray park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dylon Smith coasts down a slip’n’slide at Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Laken Paterson and Eva Smith cheer as their makeshift sailboat sails across a kiddy pool at 100 Mile House Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Phaedra Stokes screams ‘You’ll never take me alive!’ as she has fun at Centennial Park on a sunny Thursday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Livia Szatmari throws her hands up in the air as she slides down a slip’n’slide. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Elizabeth Richardson laughs as she slides down a slip’n’slide on her belly. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kurt Lundsbye dashes forward to jump down a slip’n’slide at Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Katherine Ogle cruises down the slip’n’slide into the water at 100 Mile Elementary’s Fun Day. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jordan Jonasson uses his arms to make himself fly down the slip’n’slide faster. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Livia Szatmari throws her hands up in the air as she slides down a slip’n’slide. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Max Weber enjoys a ride down the slip’n’slide at 100 Mile House Elementary School’s fun day. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Olivia Szatmari and Ava Rywaczuk braces for a bucketful of water to be dumped on them at the Centennial Park spray park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Rylan Pincott kicks out at a bucketful of water at the spray park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peyton Folster and Lily Cameron warm up after running through the Centennial Park spray park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Aubrey Wright had a lot fun going as fast as she could down the slip’n’slide in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Callum McCrossin grins as he enjoys a slide down one of 100 Mile Elementary School’s slip’n’slides. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Charlie Murray and Polaris Adams test out how many pennies they can float in a tinfoil boat. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Olivia Keeping smiles in delight as her tinfoil boat floats with a dollar worth of pennies in it. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Avery Jonasson attaches some popsicles to her boat. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Olivia Schaff holds up her makeshift boat in amazement at 100 Mile Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Levi Vaugeois tests out his boat at 100 Mile Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Shia Briggs and Olivia Schaff test out their boats at 100 Mile Elementary School’s Float Your Boat fun day activity. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Madison Wright describes how her makeshift boat works. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Laken Paterson and Eva Smith worked together to build this model sailboat out of paper, styrofoam, pool noodles and a popsicle stick. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Laken Paterson and Eva Smith cheer as their makeshift sailboat sails across a kiddy pool at 100 Mile House Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

As the school year wraps up students at 100 Mile Elementary School were treated to some fun in the sun at Centennial Park.

Last week two big slip ’n slides were set up in Centennial Park. This “staycation” was done in lieu of the usual end-of-the-year field trips this time of the year.

“Having the children come outside and have fun is so important. It also gives them a chance to come to our park cause we have an amazing park and I think it’s important all the kids know what’s here,” said Madame Marnie Tarves, who brought her Kindergarten-Grade 1 French Immersion class to the park.

At school, students got to design boats for Float Your Boat Day. Using a wide variety of materials including pool noodles, plastic cups and popsicle sticks, they were challenged to make a boat that could float in a wading pool. “It’s been excellent,” said Madame Sonja Vander Putten, whose Grade 3 to 4 French Immersion class participated in the event. “Kids have been using ideas from others and building on to their own boats.”

Her class tried out a wide range of designs from houseboats to ferries and sailboats to double-decker boats. Students Eva Smith and Laken Paterson teamed up together to make a sailboat, using a styrofoam plate as a base, cut up pool noodles to help it float and a popsicle stick as a mast with a piece of paper with a star on it as a sail.

“I liked grabbing new things and letting him putting them on,” Eva said. “I’m a bit like my mom, cause my mom cares what things look like, and I care what it looks like too.”

The two of them cheered when their boat not only floated in the water but was propelled by its sail around the wading pool. “It’s a nice way to end a year, especially with all the happenings of this year,” Vander Putten said. “It’s been a nice way to bond with them differently and be outside enjoying some sunshine.”



