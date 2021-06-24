PHOTO: Fun in the sun for 100 Mile Elementary pupils

As the school year wraps up students at 100 Mile Elementary School were treated to some fun in the sun at Centennial Park.
Last week two big slip ’n slides were set up in Centennial Park. This “staycation” was done in lieu of the usual end-of-the-year field trips this time of the year.
“Having the children come outside and have fun is so important. It also gives them a chance to come to our park cause we have an amazing park and I think it’s important all the kids know what’s here,” said Madame Marnie Tarves, who brought her Kindergarten-Grade 1 French Immersion class to the park.
At school, students got to design boats for Float Your Boat Day. Using a wide variety of materials including pool noodles, plastic cups and popsicle sticks, they were challenged to make a boat that could float in a wading pool. “It’s been excellent,” said Madame Sonja Vander Putten, whose Grade 3 to 4 French Immersion class participated in the event. “Kids have been using ideas from others and building on to their own boats.”
READ MORE: New principal for Lac La Hache school
Her class tried out a wide range of designs from houseboats to ferries and sailboats to double-decker boats. Students Eva Smith and Laken Paterson teamed up together to make a sailboat, using a styrofoam plate as a base, cut up pool noodles to help it float and a popsicle stick as a mast with a piece of paper with a star on it as a sail.
“I liked grabbing new things and letting him putting them on,” Eva said. “I’m a bit like my mom, cause my mom cares what things look like, and I care what it looks like too.”
The two of them cheered when their boat not only floated in the water but was propelled by its sail around the wading pool. “It’s a nice way to end a year, especially with all the happenings of this year,” Vander Putten said. “It’s been a nice way to bond with them differently and be outside enjoying some sunshine.”
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.