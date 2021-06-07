New principal for Lac La Hache school

Shawn Nelson is about to make a big splash in a smaller school.

The deputy principal of 100 Mile Elementary has been appointed the new principal at Lac La Hache Elementary this fall, taking over from outgoing head Kristy Davis.

“I feel pretty happy with the opportunity to be there and see where it goes. It’s a good little school,” he said. “I think the potential for that school is huge and it’s just the right time for me.”

The job is a big switch for Nelson, who will go from overseeing 312 students in 100 Mile to about 33 in Lac La Hache. However, he said he’s up for the challenge, as he was previously principal of Forest Grove Elementary for five years.

He’s also no stranger to the Lac La Hache, having spent four weeks filling in there earlier this year, meeting the students, staff and some members of the community.

Davis has done a great job running Lac La Hache Elementary, making it easier to step into her shoes, he added.

“Kristy has certainly made a wonderful school, it’s really easy to walk into a place that is running as well as she has it,” he said.

“It’s a whole different tone working at a small school than a large school like this. You get to interact with kids more and meet individual needs and be part of the community.”

Nelson said he would like to see the school expand the work it’s already been doing to meet the needs of all the students and “be able to suit the needs of the community too and get more community involvement happening.

“I just see the opportunity for more and more, getting bigger and bigger.”

While he’s excited to start his new job, Nelson acknowledges he’s also sad to leave the students at 100 Mile Elementary.

But since he lives in 100 Mile House, he hopes to be able to pop in and say hi from time to time.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to bond more with kids and have more fun. You just have to see what’s there and move ahead with a new adventure.”



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House