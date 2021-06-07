Shawn Nelson will take over as the new principal of Lac La Hache Elementary this fall. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Shawn Nelson will take over as the new principal of Lac La Hache Elementary this fall. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

New principal for Lac La Hache school

Shawn Nelson will take over from Kristy Davis

Shawn Nelson is about to make a big splash in a smaller school.

The deputy principal of 100 Mile Elementary has been appointed the new principal at Lac La Hache Elementary this fall, taking over from outgoing head Kristy Davis.

“I feel pretty happy with the opportunity to be there and see where it goes. It’s a good little school,” he said. “I think the potential for that school is huge and it’s just the right time for me.”

The job is a big switch for Nelson, who will go from overseeing 312 students in 100 Mile to about 33 in Lac La Hache. However, he said he’s up for the challenge, as he was previously principal of Forest Grove Elementary for five years.

He’s also no stranger to the Lac La Hache, having spent four weeks filling in there earlier this year, meeting the students, staff and some members of the community.

Davis has done a great job running Lac La Hache Elementary, making it easier to step into her shoes, he added.

“Kristy has certainly made a wonderful school, it’s really easy to walk into a place that is running as well as she has it,” he said.

“It’s a whole different tone working at a small school than a large school like this. You get to interact with kids more and meet individual needs and be part of the community.”

Nelson said he would like to see the school expand the work it’s already been doing to meet the needs of all the students and “be able to suit the needs of the community too and get more community involvement happening.

“I just see the opportunity for more and more, getting bigger and bigger.”

While he’s excited to start his new job, Nelson acknowledges he’s also sad to leave the students at 100 Mile Elementary.

But since he lives in 100 Mile House, he hopes to be able to pop in and say hi from time to time.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to bond more with kids and have more fun. You just have to see what’s there and move ahead with a new adventure.”


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Wranglers get ready to hit the ice

Just Posted

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

Shawn Nelson will take over as the new principal of Lac La Hache Elementary this fall. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New principal for Lac La Hache school

Shawn Nelson will take over from Kristy Davis

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
Driver over-steers, hits the ditch, after sudden hail storm in Bridge Lake

Family airlifted to hospital in Kamloops for treatment

Police lights
Friday crash south of 150 Mile House at Maze Lake Road fatal: RCMP

Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Friday, June 4 at 3:02 p.m.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers are getting set to return this year. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Wranglers get ready to hit the ice

Organizers are feeling “cautiously optimistic” about the upcoming hockey season

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apologizing for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

Most Read