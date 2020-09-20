Low-mobility access at Mountain Spruce Community Park

The pathways around Mountain Spruce Community Park at Mahood Lake and Burgess Roads have been widened and upgraded for low-mobility access, thanks to a grant from the Cariboo Regional District. (Photo submitted)

Thanks to a grant from the Cariboo Regional District, the pathways around Mountain Spruce Community Park at Mahood Lake and Burgess Roads, have been widened and upgraded for low-mobility access, while a new outhouse was also installed. The Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society also hopes to provide new benches for the trails, but strongly advises that the trails must NOT be used by any motorized vehicle, which would make the surface unusable by wheelchairs. Otherwise, we are all invited to enjoy the park’s beauty, birds and wildlife.

During August, work was completed along the new Fire Egress road, from Womack (old Needa Lake logging road) to Windy Mountain. This included ditching from the old stump dump to Windy Mountain, multiple new culverts installed, and the road graded and compacted along its entire length. Gravel was to be applied to soft spots during September.

The community sends sincere sympathy to the many friends of Terry Wood, who passed away July 29 at the age of 73. Terry and his late wife used to own the Coyote Grill Restaurant at Hathaway Lake. The grill was well supported by all of us, including for my surprise 65th birthday.

Residents were also saddened to learn of Phyllis Greenlees’ Aug. 30 passing, at the age of 81. Owner of “Greenlees on the Lake” B&B on West Sheridan for many years, Phyllis was a delightfully creative person whose home could be likened to a museum. Deepest condolences are extended to her husband, Art, their family and her many friends.

Note that Interlakes Community Centre’s ”House Church” will be running the series “Chosen” on all four Mondays in October, from 6.30 pm to 9 pm. Masks are mandatory. Admission is free.

A small gathering will be held home to celebrate the life of Frank Jerema, at 1 pm, Saturday, Sept. 26.

Log Cabin Quilters have a regular quilting session at Interlakes Community Centre, 9:30 am to 2:30 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 23; and Community Quilting on Sept. 30.

Huge congratulations, on his 100th birthday, Sept. 24, to Albert Phillips, who lived on Greenall for many years. Birthday bubbly also goes to Renee Jarvis, Tanya Lucente, Carney Myers, Sharon Stewart, Dave McCaw, German Glatz and Joey Watson.

