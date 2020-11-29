Ken Alexander: Fireworks provides colourful Halloween

Seven trick or treaters brought a lot of joy to residents along Green Lake South Road on Halloween night. The photographer strung a clothes line between two posts at the front door of her home. Aware of COVID-19 Halloween safety warnings, she used clothes pegs to hold brown paper bags filled with treats. A large carved wooden bear with a pumpkin on its head and a witch’s broom in its paw added to the All Hallow’s Eve haunting. (Jacki Jamieson photo)

Seven young ladies brought great joy to the residents on Green Lake South Road on Halloween night.

The Magnificent Seven, residents of 70 Mile House, South Green Lake and Young Lake, trick or treated from one end of the road to the other. Residents provided treats in a COVID-safe manner.

Krista Vieira, owner of the 70 Mile House General Store, came up with the idea and supplied $1,000 worth of fireworks that provided a lengthy light show in the field near the Green Lake Snowmobile Club’s clubhouse.

Noting her girls had trick or treated locally in years past, Vieira says her children thought it would be “cool” to trick or treat with their friends this year.

“We ordered some fireworks [$1,000 worth] and thought we’d light off half for Halloween and then the other half on New Year’s Eve. We really didn’t want to light them off at the store, but then Cheryl Groves suggested trick or treating at South Green Lake and lighting the fireworks at the Snowmobile clubhouse.”

She adds Cheryl checked with the Green Lake Snowmobile Club and got permission to set off the fireworks. South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) fire Chief Peter McKie gathered some firefighters to set up fireworks with the help of Miguel Vieira, who had experience in the process, and they lit the fuses too.

An invitation was sent out to South Green Lake residents to see if they would like to provide treats for the seven trick or treaters on Halloween night.

It didn’t take long for a list, with times of arrival, to be compiled.

Krista Vieira notes most of the homes the trick-or-treaters visited were decorated.

“I think the adults were more excited than the kids, but the kids were definitely happy because people were happy to see them.”

Everything was done with safety in mind.

There were four vehicles with parents to transport the trick-or-treaters along the road, and there was also some traffic control and reminders of pedestrian safety.

Vieira says having a pre-organized list of who was involved in handing out treats made everything move along quickly and safely.

Green Lake Snowmobile Club president John Sullivan says they opened the washrooms for the spectators.

“People were encouraged to stay in their cars to social distance. We decided not to have a bonfire because of the problem of keeping people at a safe distance.”

The turnout was tremendous with some 40 to 50 motor vehicles parked by the field for the crackling, whistling and booming light show.

Some of the spectators honked their horns, while others clapped their hands and cheered wildly after each session of fireworks.

It was pretty obvious everyone was having a great time.

Vieira says she would “100 percent do it again” and would like to see it become a Halloween tradition – something area residents support.

As she would also like to have a New Year’s Eve fireworks show (hopefully in the snowmobile Clubhouse field), Vieira started taking donations to purchase more fireworks.

Vieira asked for donations prior to Halloween after deciding to fire off all of the fireworks for the Halloween show.

Local construction company Wilderness Construction jumped on board with a $500 donation.

Halloween night spectators also donated money after the show, and Vieira says donations are still coming in.

“People can make a donation at the store or even e-transfer one.”

More information is available by calling Krista at 250-395-0678.

