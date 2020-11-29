Seven trick or treaters brought a lot of joy to residents along Green Lake South Road on Halloween night. The photographer strung a clothes line between two posts at the front door of her home. Aware of COVID-19 Halloween safety warnings, she used clothes pegs to hold brown paper bags filled with treats. A large carved wooden bear with a pumpkin on its head and a witch’s broom in its paw added to the All Hallow’s Eve haunting. (Jacki Jamieson photo)

Seven trick or treaters brought a lot of joy to residents along Green Lake South Road on Halloween night. The photographer strung a clothes line between two posts at the front door of her home. Aware of COVID-19 Halloween safety warnings, she used clothes pegs to hold brown paper bags filled with treats. A large carved wooden bear with a pumpkin on its head and a witch’s broom in its paw added to the All Hallow’s Eve haunting. (Jacki Jamieson photo)

Ken Alexander: Fireworks provides colourful Halloween

Seven young ladies brought great joy to the residents on Green Lake South Road on Halloween night.

The Magnificent Seven, residents of 70 Mile House, South Green Lake and Young Lake, trick or treated from one end of the road to the other. Residents provided treats in a COVID-safe manner.

Krista Vieira, owner of the 70 Mile House General Store, came up with the idea and supplied $1,000 worth of fireworks that provided a lengthy light show in the field near the Green Lake Snowmobile Club’s clubhouse.

Noting her girls had trick or treated locally in years past, Vieira says her children thought it would be “cool” to trick or treat with their friends this year.

“We ordered some fireworks [$1,000 worth] and thought we’d light off half for Halloween and then the other half on New Year’s Eve. We really didn’t want to light them off at the store, but then Cheryl Groves suggested trick or treating at South Green Lake and lighting the fireworks at the Snowmobile clubhouse.”

She adds Cheryl checked with the Green Lake Snowmobile Club and got permission to set off the fireworks. South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) fire Chief Peter McKie gathered some firefighters to set up fireworks with the help of Miguel Vieira, who had experience in the process, and they lit the fuses too.

An invitation was sent out to South Green Lake residents to see if they would like to provide treats for the seven trick or treaters on Halloween night.

READ MORE: Ken Alexander’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile area

It didn’t take long for a list, with times of arrival, to be compiled.

Krista Vieira notes most of the homes the trick-or-treaters visited were decorated.

“I think the adults were more excited than the kids, but the kids were definitely happy because people were happy to see them.”

Everything was done with safety in mind.

There were four vehicles with parents to transport the trick-or-treaters along the road, and there was also some traffic control and reminders of pedestrian safety.

Vieira says having a pre-organized list of who was involved in handing out treats made everything move along quickly and safely.

Green Lake Snowmobile Club president John Sullivan says they opened the washrooms for the spectators.

“People were encouraged to stay in their cars to social distance. We decided not to have a bonfire because of the problem of keeping people at a safe distance.”

The turnout was tremendous with some 40 to 50 motor vehicles parked by the field for the crackling, whistling and booming light show.

Some of the spectators honked their horns, while others clapped their hands and cheered wildly after each session of fireworks.

It was pretty obvious everyone was having a great time.

Vieira says she would “100 percent do it again” and would like to see it become a Halloween tradition – something area residents support.

As she would also like to have a New Year’s Eve fireworks show (hopefully in the snowmobile Clubhouse field), Vieira started taking donations to purchase more fireworks.

Vieira asked for donations prior to Halloween after deciding to fire off all of the fireworks for the Halloween show.

Local construction company Wilderness Construction jumped on board with a $500 donation.

Halloween night spectators also donated money after the show, and Vieira says donations are still coming in.

“People can make a donation at the store or even e-transfer one.”

More information is available by calling Krista at 250-395-0678.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Halloween fireworks. (Ken Alexander photo)

Previous story
From Gusville to Gateway in Forest Grove

Just Posted

Fireworks display provided a colourful and sizzling Halloween for area residents. (Ken Alexander photo)
Ken Alexander: Fireworks provides colourful Halloween

Seven young ladies brought great joy to the residents on Green Lake… Continue reading

The Cariboo Regional District has launched a broadband survey for residents, businesses and organizations. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD launches broadband survey

Aim is to obtain information and feedback about existing internet and cellular services in CRD.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue's Sam Bregman (from left) accepts a commendation for his work on helping to rescue Barry Lannon from 100 Mile RCMP Sergeant Brad McKinnon along with fellow SAR members Val Severin and Blanky McBlankface. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Searchers commended for intensive search

Community pulls together to find Barry Lannon

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

1,538 total cases, 399 are active, ten in hospital

Eric Herl, left, and Wyatt Herl installs lights on the Memory Tree outside the 100 Mile Fire Department. The tree is set to light up on Dec. 11. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Memory Tree ceremony to be held virtually this year

Residents asked to send in names of loved ones to 100 Mile Hospice by Dec. 5.

(Dave Landine/Facebook)
VIDEO: Dashcam captures head-on crash between snowplow and truck on northern B.C. highway

Driver posted to social media that he walked away largely unscathed

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

A Canadian Pacific freight train travels around Morant’s Curve near Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday, Dec. 1, 2014. A study looking at 646 wildlife deaths along the railway tracks in Banff and Yoho national parks in Alberta and British Columbia has found that train speed is one of the biggest factors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Study finds train speed a top factor in wildlife deaths in Banff, Yoho national parks

Research concludes effective mitigation could address train speed and ability of wildlife to see trains

A airport worker is pictured at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada extends COVID restrictions for non-U.S. travellers until Jan. 21 amid second wave

This ban is separate from the one restricting non-essential U.S. travel

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)
B.C. care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

Family would get paid as temporary workers, while having chance to see loved ones while wearing PPE

A man walks by a COVID-19 test pod at the Vancouver airport in this undated handout photo. A study has launched to investigate the safest and most efficient way to rapidly test for COVID-19 in people taking off from the Vancouver airport. The airport authority says the study that got underway Friday at WestJet’s domestic check-in area is the first of its kind in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Airport Authority *MANDATORY CREDIT*
COVID-19 rapid test study launches at Vancouver airport for departing passengers

Airport authority says that a positive rapid test result does not constitute a medical diagnosis for COVID-19

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)
Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

More than 60 cm of snow has fallen at Ulkatcho First Nation near Anahim Lake in the Chilcotin since a snowfall warning went into effect Thursday, Nov. 26. (Graham West photo)
VIDEO: More than 60 cm of snowfall in Chilcotin since Thursday, Nov. 26

Graham West of Ulkatcho First Nation captures the scene on video

Most Read