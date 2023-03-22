Sawyer Keddie took part in What’s Hoppening In 100 Mile House’s Dougnut Challenge with determination last year. This year’s event will be held in the 100 Mile Community hall on Saturday, March 25. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sawyer Keddie took part in What’s Hoppening In 100 Mile House’s Dougnut Challenge with determination last year. This year’s event will be held in the 100 Mile Community hall on Saturday, March 25. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

District prepared for March Into Spring

Community events are on across 100 Mile House this weekend

100 Mile House will be buzzing with activity this weekend for the District of 100 Mile House’s March Into Spring.

Several community events are taking place across the community Friday and Saturday, completely free for the public to enjoy thanks to a grant from Commemorate Canada. The District’s Director of Economic Development and Planning, Joanne Doddridge, said everything is on track for a successful weekend.

“All the events are confirmed, we are busy getting the last minute details prepared, and we’re looking forward to a great turnout,” Doddridge said.

March Into Spring kicks off Friday with a special exhibition game between the Vancouver Canucks Alumni and the 100 Mile First Responders. The alumni team includes David Klatt, Neil Eisenhut and Jyrki Lumme.

Doors at the South Cariboo Rec Centre open at 5 p.m. with an alumni autograph session running until 5:45 p.m. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. with seats going on a first come first served basis.

READ MORE: Spring Fling coming to 100 Mile House

At the Creekside Seniors Centre Friday night, Lac La Hache artist Bobbie Crane is hosting a paint night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. All spaces for this class have been filled.

On Saturday festivities begin with children’s author Bonita Forsyth doing a book reading at Martin Exeter Hall. Forsyth will be reading and signing books from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for children of all ages

The District will provide transit services between the various events from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Doddridge said that the transit bus will loop to each event venue every 30 minutes. Anyone wanting to be picked up at their home, within town boundaries, can call the District office at 250-395-2434 before 4 p.m. on Friday to make arrangements.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. a dog agility show is being hosted at the 100 Mile Agriplex, carpet bowling is being held at the Creekside Seniors Centre and pickleball lessons are being offered at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. All these events are drop-in with no prior registration required.

At the 100 Mile Community Hall, What’s Hoppening is on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 30 carnival games suitable for children. These include an egg toss, bunny face painting, a water balloon toss, photo shoot, a doughnut challenge, a toilet paper toss and an Easter bonnet contest.

Later on at the community hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., line dancing lessons will be taught by Jess Thomas of Revelry Art & Dance followed by a family dance with a DJ from 4 to 6 p.m.

Free bowling is being offered at Big Country Lanes, by appointment, from noon to 4 p.m. while the South Cariboo Theatre is showing two free movies at noon and 3 p.m.

The day’s events will end with the 100 Mile Variety Show at Martin Exeter Hall at 7 p.m. This family-friendly event features 12 acts, including a performance by the 100 Mile Community Band, Raising the Barre Dance Studio, and several local solo performers.

“We want to encourage residents to come out and enjoy all the many free events going on this weekend,” Doddridge said. “A lot of local organizations have worked hard to put together an amazing lineup of family-friendly fun events to celebrate spring and support our community. The timing couldn’t be better. It really feels like spring has arrived.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House

 

Jace Code (left), Danica Grootendorst and Piper Grootendorst all attended last year’s What’s Hoppening in 100 Mile House in their own Easter bonnets. This year’s event will be held in the 100 Mile Community hall on Saturday, March 25. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Jace Code (left), Danica Grootendorst and Piper Grootendorst all attended last year’s What’s Hoppening in 100 Mile House in their own Easter bonnets. This year’s event will be held in the 100 Mile Community hall on Saturday, March 25. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
ARCHIVES: In 1991 residents demanded answer over six-million litre sewage spill

Just Posted

Randy Dodd fishes in a pool by Bridge Creek Falls back in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing in B.C. this summer

Jace Boyd chucks an egg at a target at What’s Hoppening In 100 Mile House last year. This year’s event will be held in the 100 Mile Community hall on Saturday, March 25. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
District prepared for March Into Spring

100 Mile Free Press publisher Martina Dopf is happy to run the South Cariboo’s Number One 2023 Readers’ Choice Contest. The community is invited to nominate their favourite businesses online ahead of voting in April. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Free Press seeks nominations for best businesses

A homeless camp set up along the shores of Williams Creek near Scout Island on the RC Cotton site. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council directs staff to remove homeless camp along Scout Island trail