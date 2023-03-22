District prepared for March Into Spring

Sawyer Keddie took part in What’s Hoppening In 100 Mile House’s Dougnut Challenge with determination last year. This year’s event will be held in the 100 Mile Community hall on Saturday, March 25. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House will be buzzing with activity this weekend for the District of 100 Mile House’s March Into Spring.

Several community events are taking place across the community Friday and Saturday, completely free for the public to enjoy thanks to a grant from Commemorate Canada. The District’s Director of Economic Development and Planning, Joanne Doddridge, said everything is on track for a successful weekend.

“All the events are confirmed, we are busy getting the last minute details prepared, and we’re looking forward to a great turnout,” Doddridge said.

March Into Spring kicks off Friday with a special exhibition game between the Vancouver Canucks Alumni and the 100 Mile First Responders. The alumni team includes David Klatt, Neil Eisenhut and Jyrki Lumme.

Doors at the South Cariboo Rec Centre open at 5 p.m. with an alumni autograph session running until 5:45 p.m. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. with seats going on a first come first served basis.

At the Creekside Seniors Centre Friday night, Lac La Hache artist Bobbie Crane is hosting a paint night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. All spaces for this class have been filled.

On Saturday festivities begin with children’s author Bonita Forsyth doing a book reading at Martin Exeter Hall. Forsyth will be reading and signing books from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for children of all ages

The District will provide transit services between the various events from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Doddridge said that the transit bus will loop to each event venue every 30 minutes. Anyone wanting to be picked up at their home, within town boundaries, can call the District office at 250-395-2434 before 4 p.m. on Friday to make arrangements.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. a dog agility show is being hosted at the 100 Mile Agriplex, carpet bowling is being held at the Creekside Seniors Centre and pickleball lessons are being offered at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. All these events are drop-in with no prior registration required.

At the 100 Mile Community Hall, What’s Hoppening is on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 30 carnival games suitable for children. These include an egg toss, bunny face painting, a water balloon toss, photo shoot, a doughnut challenge, a toilet paper toss and an Easter bonnet contest.

Later on at the community hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., line dancing lessons will be taught by Jess Thomas of Revelry Art & Dance followed by a family dance with a DJ from 4 to 6 p.m.

Free bowling is being offered at Big Country Lanes, by appointment, from noon to 4 p.m. while the South Cariboo Theatre is showing two free movies at noon and 3 p.m.

The day’s events will end with the 100 Mile Variety Show at Martin Exeter Hall at 7 p.m. This family-friendly event features 12 acts, including a performance by the 100 Mile Community Band, Raising the Barre Dance Studio, and several local solo performers.

“We want to encourage residents to come out and enjoy all the many free events going on this weekend,” Doddridge said. “A lot of local organizations have worked hard to put together an amazing lineup of family-friendly fun events to celebrate spring and support our community. The timing couldn’t be better. It really feels like spring has arrived.”



