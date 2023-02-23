Spring Fling coming to 100 Mile House

Two days of community events are being planned for the end of March

Guinevere Rolland showed off her Easter Bonnett at last year’s What’s Hoppening event in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The District of 100 Mile House is preparing for a community-wide celebration next month.

Dubbed “March Into Spring – Commemorate Canada,” this two-day event on March 24-25 starts with an exhibition game between the Vancouver Canucks Alumni and the 100 Mile First Responders – a mix of local paramedics, firefighters and frontline workers.

Other events include a painting class, carpet bowling championship, free movies, What’s Hoppening and a variety show.

The event, intended to celebrate the community and its volunteer groups, is funded by a $37,000 grant from the federal government’s Commemorate Canada Reopening Fund.

The money has been used to rent all of 100 Mile House’s event spaces – from the South Cariboo Rec Centre to Creekside Community Centre and Martin Exeter Hall – so community groups can host events.

“All of the events throughout those two days are free to the public,” 100 Mile House District Mayor Maureen Pinkney said.

“We’re using every facility in the Cariboo that we have.”

Except for the alumni game, which takes place Friday, the bulk of the events are slated for Saturday.

Canuck alumni will sign autographs at the South Cariboo Rec Centre at 5 p.m. ahead of the game at 7 p.m. The alumni won’t be announced until the spring fling.

“They travel the province and put on these games, so that’s very exciting. People over 40 and 50 might know who they are but they’re actual NHL hockey players,” Pinkney said.

“It will be very entertaining and rewarding to see our fighters and paramedics having fun rather than being under the stress of their job.”

On Saturday, there will be pickleball at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, free bowling at Big Country Lanes, What’s Hoppening and line dancing at the 100 Mile Community Hall, carpet bowling at Creekside Community Seniors Centre, two free movies at the South Cariboo Theatre and the 100 Mile Variety Show at Martin Exeter Hall.

Pinkney said the festivities will allow new 100 Mile House residents to get to know the community.

“We hear all the time about how friendly our community is and this will be one more venue that will show that we’re just a great place to live,” Pinkney said.

“When these events happen I just feel so proud of our volunteers and that this community is my home.”



