Christmas spirit buzzing in Lac La Hache

Lois Hazard, a new volunteer at the arena, appears to have a delightful sense of humour with her snowman. (Barbara Hansen photo - submitted).

Can you believe it is already December and we are looking ahead to Christmas in just a few weeks! The weather is definitely trying to act like winter – thank goodness we had that nice blanket of snow the other day. Anything would be better than an inch of rain sitting on sheets of ice on the roads – that sure made the roads treacherous, even my hubby and I had an adventure heading out one day.

The Christmas Craft Fair and Bazaar held at the Pioneer Centre was the place to be on Nov. 27. The fair was well attended with the crowds making their rounds to the 17 vendor tables and then stopping for a light lunch of chili and hot dogs. It was nice to see everyone cooperating, social distancing and following the posted COVID rules.

More activities are opening up and being scheduled at the Pioneer Centre (OAPO) weekly: Gale Ogden has her exercise classes on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Newcomer Jordan Shields is offering yoga classes twice a week, Saturdays at 9-10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6-7 p.m.

Becoming a member is easy and the fees are reasonable at $15 per year – meetings are held the first Wednesday of the new month at 10.30 a.m.

If you like music, you are welcome to stop by to the jam sessions held the 3rd Sunday of each month at 12 p.m. – there is a lot of local talent as well as out of town talent that stops by and it’s a super great time to visit, socialize and meet new friends.

Even though the thrift store is closed for the season, arrangements can be made with Judy or Linda for drop-off times for any donations. Call Judy at 250-396-7298 or her cell at 250-706-2332 to set up a time.

The caring folks of our community have shown their generous spirit again this year through their contributions to the LLH Community Hamper Fund, coordinated by the Lac La Hache Fire Department’s Auxiliary. On Dec. 10, the Lac La Hache volunteer fire department will deliver hampers to 30 families who are going through difficult times.

Pam’s Food Services continues to be super busy creating yummy foods, supplying the elementary students with a hot lunch once a week, doing the soup kitchen and delivering food to people in need. Since Pam is out on the road delivering food she would like to challenge everyone to light things up – there will be a prize for the best-decorated place. Who is up for the challenge?

The latest exciting news I have heard about Pam and her gals is that she is doing a full Christmas dinner for anyone who would like to participate. The fee will be by donation.

Exciting things are happening at the arena – yes, the ice is in and we are operating. Many thanks to all the volunteers that helped to put the ice in. There are a couple of new gals that are really going all out, scrubbing and even decorating the concession area for the Christmas season. Thumbs up to Lois Hazard and her sister Cheryl Godden for all their hard work – it is greatly appreciated!

The elementary students had their first skate on Friday and the video clips are precious – they show the excitement on their faces and it looked like the skating aids were in great demand. Guaranteed in a couple of months those children won’t be needing the skating aids.

About 20 people came out last Sunday for the first public skating day – skating goes from 2.30- 4 p.m. There is a fee but it is very reasonable at $4 for adults, $3 for 12-21 yr old and children under 11 are free, family rates are $6.

Lastly, it is with great sadness that we report that we have lost a dear friend and great volunteer in our community. Wendy Williams passed away on Nov. 20 after a brief illness. Wendy, you will be truly missed. Until we meet up again – Dus-vee-dun-ya!

