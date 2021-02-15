Barbara Hansen column: Bring out the ‘woolies’

The day we were all waiting for, Feb. 5, has come and gone now and all I can say is thank goodness February is a short month.

Dr. Bonnie Henry has advised that the restrictions will stay in place till at least the end of the month before reviewing all the data again. All of us have to be commended for doing a great job as the case counts are slowly going down. Let’s continue doing well so that restrictions can ease up.

It was a good call for the Community Club to shut the arena down early as all sports remain restricted. Very sad but a necessary move on the club’s part. Another matter has come up which will have to be postponed for the time being – the Annual General Meeting for the Community Club. Please stay tuned for notification of the new date once some of the restrictions are lifted and a meeting can be safely held.

Weather-wise, we could not have asked for anything better than what we had in January, it was so mild and mostly sunny! The internet was flooded once again with beautiful pictures of sunsets and sunrises. All good things seem to come to an end though, whether we want them to or not – we are in for some colder temperatures for a week or even longer, time to bring out all those winter woolies.

Hello and welcome to Shawn Nelson, who has stepped in and is acting principal for Mrs. Davies while she is on medical leave for eight weeks. Our best wishes go out to Mrs. Davies for a speedy recovery.

There hasn’t been much news recently from the elementary school but I can report that students were very excited to have received 25 letters from all over the province in the alphabet exchange program. Students are currently learning about sunsets and sunrises. Anti-bullying day is fast approaching and students will be participating in Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 24.

Mt Timothy ski hill appears to be having a very busy season this year judging by the number of cars coming off the hill each day around 3 p.m. That is the time I have learned to stay off the roads as it is almost like being on a freeway! An area has opened up on the hill for tubing – helmets are a must, bring your own or some are available to rent at the hill.

Pam King and her gals worked like troopers and passed the kitchen inspection at the old Edelweiss restaurant at the end of January. Since then they have been working flat out and each day the word is the same – sold out! Obviously, this is a service that was much needed and wanted in the community. Pam offers specials each day and creates all sorts of goodies that just make me drool! A person can place an order online for Pam’s Food Service or by calling 250-398-0791. Congratulations on a successful opening Pam.

100 Mile House