Chocolate strawberries (Pam King photo - submitted). Chocolate Strawberries photo by Pam King

Chocolate strawberries (Pam King photo - submitted). Chocolate Strawberries photo by Pam King

Barbara Hansen column: Bring out the ‘woolies’

News from Lac La Hache.

The day we were all waiting for, Feb. 5, has come and gone now and all I can say is thank goodness February is a short month.

Dr. Bonnie Henry has advised that the restrictions will stay in place till at least the end of the month before reviewing all the data again. All of us have to be commended for doing a great job as the case counts are slowly going down. Let’s continue doing well so that restrictions can ease up.

It was a good call for the Community Club to shut the arena down early as all sports remain restricted. Very sad but a necessary move on the club’s part. Another matter has come up which will have to be postponed for the time being – the Annual General Meeting for the Community Club. Please stay tuned for notification of the new date once some of the restrictions are lifted and a meeting can be safely held.

Weather-wise, we could not have asked for anything better than what we had in January, it was so mild and mostly sunny! The internet was flooded once again with beautiful pictures of sunsets and sunrises. All good things seem to come to an end though, whether we want them to or not – we are in for some colder temperatures for a week or even longer, time to bring out all those winter woolies.

Hello and welcome to Shawn Nelson, who has stepped in and is acting principal for Mrs. Davies while she is on medical leave for eight weeks. Our best wishes go out to Mrs. Davies for a speedy recovery.

There hasn’t been much news recently from the elementary school but I can report that students were very excited to have received 25 letters from all over the province in the alphabet exchange program. Students are currently learning about sunsets and sunrises. Anti-bullying day is fast approaching and students will be participating in Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 24.

Mt Timothy ski hill appears to be having a very busy season this year judging by the number of cars coming off the hill each day around 3 p.m. That is the time I have learned to stay off the roads as it is almost like being on a freeway! An area has opened up on the hill for tubing – helmets are a must, bring your own or some are available to rent at the hill.

Pam King and her gals worked like troopers and passed the kitchen inspection at the old Edelweiss restaurant at the end of January. Since then they have been working flat out and each day the word is the same – sold out! Obviously, this is a service that was much needed and wanted in the community. Pam offers specials each day and creates all sorts of goodies that just make me drool! A person can place an order online for Pam’s Food Service or by calling 250-398-0791. Congratulations on a successful opening Pam.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
From the Free Press Archives

Just Posted

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
Petition circulates to keep convicted killer in Johnson-Bentley murders behind bars

David Ennis, former David Shearing, is up for parole in July.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the South Cariboo will be holding a ‘Bingo bell hunt’ at the 99 Mile Nordic ski trails from Feb. 15 to the end of March. (Photo submitted).
Bingo bell hunt set for 100 Mile Nordic ski trails

Winter is here: the perfect time for a Bingo bell hunt.

File
Men plead guilty, fined, for moose kill

Men fined $7,500 and prohibited from hunting for two years.

Dustin Bentall, musician and leatherworker, has chosen to make the town of Clinton his home due to a deeply felt connection to the community. (Stasia Garraway photo)
Clinton strikes a chord with Dustin Bentall

He was raised in the city, but musician Dustin Bentall has found his roots in Clinton.

The Mica Mountain Rider’s trail grater. (Photo submitted)
Mica Mountain ‘the place to be’ for sledders

Mica riders have 98 members this year

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Charlene Brunelle wipes her eye as she listens to people speak about loved ones they have lost, before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women

Myrna Cranmer said violence, COVID-19 have had a profound affect on the health of women in Downtown Eastside

The United States border crossing is seen Friday, March 20, 2020, in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
New rules in effect for travellers entering Canada at land border crossings

Test must be taken within the 72 hours before crossing

Barbara, left, and Marissa Barnartt pose for a photo outside their condo building in Thornhill, Ont. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
COVID-19 brings some families closer together, as bonds strengthen in times of crisis

‘I didn’t realize how much all these people meant to me’

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

Most Read