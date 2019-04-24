Cariboo Women’s Fair returns with new organizer

The sixth annual event will take place on May 3 and 4 at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre

More than 50 vendors have been booked for this year’s Cariboo Women’s Fair, which takes place on May 3 and 4, according to event organizers Shelly Morton (left) and Deanna Deacon. Millar Hill photo

The Cariboo Women’s Fair is back for its sixth time around at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on May 3 and 4.

Starting the event off on May 3 there will be a Ladies Night Out, which is a 19+ event including wine, cheese, local shopping and live entertainment from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost for the night is $10.

On Saturday, there will be a community marketplace that starts at 10 a.m. Admission for the marketplace is free and the day will focus on health and wellness, including a variety of interactive, holistic talks, Zumba performances, as well as more live entertainment.

“We have over 52 vendors this year,” said Shelly Morton, the new event organizer. “The Saturday event is open to everyone, not just women, and is free of charge.”

The women’s fair is dedicated to supporting, showcasing and acknowledging women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in the Cariboo district.

“It’s a nice celebration for women,” said Morton.

Deanna Deacon, who has been involved with the fair for more than three years, handed responsibility over to Morton this year. The two women worked collaboratively for the 2019 Women’s Fair, but Morton will be organizing future events.

“I am so happy that we’ve had the chance to work together,” Deacon said of Morton.

Deacon also said the event has grown a lot over the years.

“When women come together as a collective, a really beautiful experience occurs,” said Deacon. “There is a lot of acceptance, love and fun.

“We are able to showcase that we have our 50 women that are running businesses. It’s incredible.”

RELATED: Fifth Annual Women’s Fair to feature new elements

RELATED: Women’s Fair celebrates female entrepreneurs

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.