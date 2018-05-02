Fifth Annual Women’s Fair to feature new elements

“It’s just an opportunity to decompress”

The Fifth Annual Cariboo Women’s Fair is set to take place at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on May 4 and 5.

“We just want people to walk away knowing that they can come and have wonderful interactions with these businesses that are owned by women,” said Deanna Deacon, the special events and planning coordinator for Canlan Ice Sports and one of the organizers of the fair.

Deacon, who has been involved with the fair for three years, said the event is important because it supports, showcases and acknowledges women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in what can be a challenge at the best of times.

Having the fair catered to ladies gets consumers more likely to purchase the products of the vendors because of the goods are focused on what the average women wants or needs.

Vendors include oils, event planning, local bath and body products, skin care, makeup and jewellery.

Some of the merchants are from even outside of the district, which Deacon said showed that people are starting to pay more attention to the fair.

The event will start off with a 19 and over Ladies Night out on Friday with an entry of $10.

The cost goes to wine and cheese samples and a chance to catch up on some shopping while listening to live music from local acts without any husbands or boyfriends sulking in the corner.

“I think it’s really important and exciting because a lot of women come and they grab their girlfriends and come straight from work and it’s just an opportunity to decompress after a week and have a glass of wine and sample cheese,” said Deacon. “[It’s] something unique to what we have for the rest of the year.”

The proceeds will be going to the 100 Mile House and District Women’s Centre.

On Saturday, a Blissed Out YogaThon starts at 10 a.m. and women are welcome to stay for an introduction or do a two-hour workout hosted by a local yoga studio, Blissed Out Yoga and Fitness. Entry is by donation and will go to the Women’s Centre.

A community public marketplace also starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Admission is free and coffee, snacks and a hot lunch will be available.

Tamzin Morley, a naturopathic doctor based in Kamloops, will be hosting an interactive Women’s Hormones discussion at 1 p.m. focusing on a holistic approach to balancing and monitoring hormones at any age.

“With it being a women’s’ event I think it is really important that women of all ages are understanding of what happens with their hormones and how they can support themselves and just knowing that there can be fluctuance and changes at any age so we cater to any women who are entering menopause or ending their menopause,” said Deacon.

Everything on Saturday is open to all ages and all genders.

It is the first time the fair has supported the women’s centre and had the Blissed Out Yoga and Fitness do a workout session. Having a naturopathic doctor is also a first.

The Two Sisters Catering will be offering food and beverages on Friday night and Saturday but they are only accepting cash.

