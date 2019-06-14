Car Club still “cruzing” in the Cariboo

The Cruzers showcased some of their vintage vehicles in a drive-through for the residents of Carefree Manor assisted living facility on Sunday, June 9. Millar Hill photo.

The 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club is still cruising the Cariboo and their members are hot to go.

Jim Williscroft is a former president of the club who continues active involvement. Williscroft stepped down from his presidency last year due to health issues, but continues to serve as a “past-president”, assisting the club however he can.

For those who are unfamiliar with the car club, the Cruzers are an active part of the 100 Mile House community and frequently give back to senior residents with trips to local retirement homes and assisted-living facilities.

“We just take our cars over there so the older folks can come out and live their memories,” said Williscroft. “We push them around and talk with them. Some of them can’t converse but that’s okay.”

On Sunday, June 9, the Cruzers visited the Carefree Manor assisted living facility at 1:15 p.m. They drove their cars into the alcove one at a time and presented information about each of the vintage vehicles and their owners.

“We have 75 cars in our club,” said Williscroft, adding that their membership includes close to 80 individuals.

The Cruzers will be at Fischer Place on Father’s Day this year at 1:30 p.m to host their 7th annual Vintage Car meet. Williscroft says the event provides an opportunity for residents of Fischer Place to relive their memories by touring some of the vehicles they may have owned or driven during their youth.

An array of vintage vehicles will be parked outside Fischer Place on Sunday, June 16, and Cruzers members will help residents around to check out the cars. Locals are advised to stop by the public health entrance if they’d like to see the event for themselves. The Cruzers expect about 30 different cars to be on display for Father’s Day at Fischer Place, which is located at 555 Cedar Avenue.

The club also recently honoured a local resident with the Cruzers’ first-ever lifetime membership. Lynn Merrick was the recipient and Williscroft says that Merrick was most deserving of the recognition.

“With his trials and tribulations, [Lynn] never let anything get in his way. He fought through everything so that he could stay within, be one of the guys and come out to as many things as possible. He has his own book now and if wants to come out to anything all he has to do is phone myself or Marty and we’ll come out and get him. He’s still very much a Cruzer.”

Williscroft said that Merrick has been in the club for years and has always been a well-liked member in good standing.

“I remember when he came on board quite a few years ago,” said Williscroft. “He has difficulty with his speech. Those that know him take their time and when they do, he relaxes.”

Now that summer is upon us, the Cruzers also hold regular car meets each Friday at the A&W restaurant. The meets will continue until the club begins losing daylight in the fall.

“It’s a social time for our guys and the ladies. They come out and have a lot to share. There’s a lot of guys building new vehicles and I’m one myself,” said Williscroft. He is currently working on a two-year project, a 1953 Chevrolet hot-rod.

Racing onward, the Cruzers have no plans to slow down this summer. Their annual Hot July Nights Car and Bike Show is scheduled for July 12, 13 and 14 this year. The event gets started on Friday, July 12, at the 100 Mile House A&W for a Meet and Greet. Early Show ‘n Shine Registration takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. before the Rod Run gets going at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, July 13, registration opens at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre from 1 to 2 p.m. for the group’s Poker Run. The Poker Run gets started at 2 p.m. and will extend to the 70 Mile House and Green Lake area, before finishing at 4 p.m. at the Iron Horse Pub in Lone Butte with a barbecue dinner, entertainment and prizes.

On Sunday, July 14, the famous Show ‘n Shine takes place in Centennial Park’s entrance off Cedar Avenue. Gates open for registration at 8 a.m. but the show opens for spectators at 10 a.m. Admission is free to the public and the band Front Porch will provide live music. Vendors will be available on site for food and goods, and an awards ceremony takes place at 3 p.m. to wrap up the event.

If you are at all interested in the 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club, Hot July Nights is the perfect opportunity to meet the group and their impressive fleet of vintage vehicles.

