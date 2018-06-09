Part of the Cruzers’ setup at the recent 108 Community Fest. Max Winkelman photo.

100 Mile car club feels the torque as membership, events accelerate

Club looks for more community involvement

The 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club isn’t just cruising along, they’re putting foot to pedal.

The group recently had a change in leadership and are looking to increase their tire-print in the South Cariboo.

From their regular Cruz’in the Dub at A&W to a drive-through at Carefree Manor and Hot July Nights, as well as the recent attendance at the 108 Spring Fling and 108 Community Celebration, the group has a honking 50 events this year.

Furthermore, they’re driving for more community involvement having fueled up on corporate sponsors (Fawn Lake Lumber, Tasco, TimberMart and Jacobs Transport) and are doing a raffle to fund a bursary, add to the 100 Mile Legion’s poppy fund and to the local hospital.

Their membership numbers have also been revving up, with numbers at 60 families and growing expecting it to top 70 with 120 cars registered.

“We want to do some more things for our membership. We don’t charge a lot of money, it’s only $25 a year, so it’s tough to run the club on just the membership simply because our insurance is almost the cost of the membership,” says past president Jim Williscroft.

Another issue they’d like to address is parking places for disabled people to park, which sometimes fill up with people who aren’t supposed to park there.

This especially creates problems in the winter, says Williscroft who recently dealt with limited mobility due to a health issue.

“One of our board members is quite passionate about it.”

The group is also handing out the Derek Belcher Memorial Award each year to a member of the club in good standing who has displayed exceptional dedication to the club.

The award is named in honour of Derek Belcher who passed away on March 14, 2017.

Belcher had a love for cars, was a competitive drag racer, a member of BCHRA, 100 Mile House Trojans Elite Car Club and 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club.

