Canada Day events in the South Cariboo

With Canada Day coming up, the weekend is bound to be full of entertainment, good fun and plenty of stuff to do. Here is everything happening around the South Cariboo on Canada Day.

108 Mile Heritage Site

The 108 Heritage Site begins their Canada Day festivities at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony featuring the Eclectica Choir, the RCMP colour guard and speeches from MLA Donna Barnett, 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall, Canim Lake Band Chief Helen Henderson, Cariboo Regional District area G director Al Richmond and Ulli Vogler. Peter Thorne will be the master of ceremonies.

Music will begin at 11 a.m with 11-year-old Eloise Hobi, followed by Dean Oshanek, Ed Wahl, the Canim Lake Dancers, Baylee Shields, Sound Rocket and Melody Maker.

People are encouraged to wear costumes from the Edwardian and Victorian periods, the Roaring 20s and steampunk themed. Three judges will pick the best costume.

The 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club will also be there. Donkey, alpaca and pony rides are also available for children, along with face painting and games. There will be a teacher in the schoolhouse as well.

People can also try their hand at panning for gold.

Clinton

The celebrations will be at Reg Conn Park with the opening ceremonies beginning at 11 a.m. The mayor will present a welcoming speech to the attendees. The local fire department will also set up a water wall and allow children to tour their trucks. Bouncy castles, a kid’s fishing derby, music, chilli and pie cook-offs, face painting, yard sales and trivia will also be happening. Hot dogs, beverages and birthday cake will also be available.

“It will just be a fun day for people of all ages,” said Daniela Dyck, Clinton’s community development coordinator. “We’re just doing it on a grander scale this year because we just got a bit of extra funding. It’s also just celebrating community resilience being that Elephant Hill fire anniversary dates are coming up. It’s just one more opportunity to bring the community together.”

The local music and entertainment will be provided by a DJ spinning multiple genres of music and possibly a tentatively-booked local band.

Dyck said she’s personally excited for the social aspect of the event.

“It’s just a fun day of getting together and just visiting with folks. You don’t always see everybody out and about in the community so it’s nice to have an opportunity to wander around and just touch base with people you may not have seen,” she said.

If anyone is interested in volunteering for the event, they can get a hold of Dyck at the municipal office at 1-250-459-2261.

Ruth Lake

The annual Canada Day picnic will be hosted at Ruth Lake Park.

“We just get together and sing O’Canada,” said Wendy Clarke, the organizer this year. “It’s more of a community get together. We will have some games set up for the kids and stuff like that and cake, which we bring in from Save-On-Foods.”

Free hot dogs and beverages will be served at 12 p.m. For more information contact Wendy at 250-945-5660.

Lone Butte

There won’t be any Canada Day celebrations in Lone Butte but it sure will be loud.

Metalocalypstick, an outdoor female-based metal festival, will be taken place at the Lone Butte Community Hall from June 30-July 1.

All the proceeds (when there are proceeds) from the event will go to Defenders of the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter and Girls Rock Camp.

Interlakes

There’s a community barbecue at the Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre. Bring your meat to barbecue and a dish to share and join in the fun. The event starts at 4 p.m.

