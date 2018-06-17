Metalocalypstick returns to the South Cariboo for Canada Day weekend

‘What’s more metal than partying on a volcano?’

Brittny South plays the drums in her “hard hitting” metal band Remnants, out of Edmonton Alberta during the 2017 Metalocalypstick. File photo.

Metalocalypstick, western Canada’s only outdoor festival that celebrates powerful women in metal, returns to the South Cariboo for its third annual festival this Canada Day weekend.

The concert and campers will take over the Lone Butte Community Hall from June 30 to July 1.

Lone Butte sits on a volcanic plug. Or as festival founder Kaija Kinney put it in a media release, “What’s more metal than partying on a volcano?”

Kinney, who is also the vocalist of Anarcheon, a four-piece band from Vancouver, said in a phone interview Monday that she created the festival because there is a lack in female-based festivals for heavy genres.

“So far, it’s awesome,” she said. “Everyone’s giving good feedback and everyone has a great time.”

Attendance doubled from the first to second year and Kinney said she hopes to top those numbers this year.

This year’s festival will feature 21 bands over two nights, all of whom have at least one female member, and welcomes attendees of all ages and genders.

“I’m really just looking forward to meeting all the new bands,” said Kinney, who is particularly excited about DelDesierto, a band coming up from Mexico.

Jesse Valstar Project will be playing acoustic sets between bands and Mac White, drummer of The Waning Light, will be holding a drum clinic – both are new features to the festival.

“It’s pretty cool ‘cause every year you kind of gain more community and friends. Everyone meets new people and then they’re friends for life.”

While the festival features heavy music genres it also sports a softer side.

All of its proceeds (when there are proceeds) go to Defenders of the Land, the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter and Girls Rock Camp – three important causes to Kinney.

“I think it’s important to give back into the community.”

She said she also hopes the festival will grow enough to offer sponsorship for one band every year, “just to provide some funds for bands that really deserve it.”

The camping and concert areas are strategically separated, so partying doesn’t affect family fun.

Food will be sold inside the venue by BC Boys, a gourmet hot dog stand, and the Lone Rock Cafe will deliver.

Two-day passes, which include three nights of camping, cost $91.14, while a one-day (and night) pass will run you $51.14. Children under 11-years-old are free.

Tickets can be purchased online at metalocalypstickfest.rocks/tickets/ or at the door for a slightly increased price.

To get a taste of this year’s lineup, download a free teaser at: metalocalypstickfest.bandcamp.com/album/metalocalypstick-metal-queens-vol-2 .

Lineup:

June 30

Cabrakaan (Mexico)

Obsidian (Vancouver, BC)

Siren’s Rain (Puget Sound, WA)

The Vth Circle (Vancouver, BC)

Breaking The Silent (Edmonton, AB)

Heron (Vancouver, BC)

Disturb The Dead (Devon, AB)

Sugarwash (Edmonton, AB)

Crimson Caliber (Medicine Hat, AB)

Tombkicker (Toronto, ON)

Call of The Siren (Edmonton, AB)

July 1st

DelDesierto (Mexico)

KOSM (Vancouver, BC)

Anarcheon (Vancouver, BC)

At Dawn’s Edge (Toronto, ON)

Juliet Ruin (Edmonton, AB)

Forsaken Rite (Edmonton, AB)

Violent Betty (Saskatoon, SK)

Opus Arise (Vancouver, BC)

Ophelia Falling (Vancouver, BC)

SYRYN (Calgary, AB)