Around 280 people turned out to the Rotary’s Senior Christmas Dinner on Dec. 7. (Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Rotary Club hosts 41st Seniors Christmas Dinner

‘Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves’

Roughly 280 people left the 100 Mile House Community Hall on a full stomach the night of Dec. 7. The 100 Mile House Rotary Club had their annual Christmas Dinner.

“It went really well,” said Gisela Janzen, the president. “The feedback was really good – good food, the service was great. Everything went well, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.”

Janzen said more than 280 tickets were given out for the turkey dinner, however, she said a few people without tickets were allowed in, as the Rotary club never turns people away. She didn’t know how many people were there exactly, but estimated it was maybe more than the 280 tickets sold.

Attendees also had the chance of purchasing raffle tickets for three prizes, with the biggest one being an iPad. There was also a 50/50 draw. There was something a little different this year, though.

“The people really liked that new set-up,” said Janzen of the layout, which included round and rectangular tables. “It’s a different set-up with new table cloths and a little bit more room and people enjoyed that. The decorations were quite nice, so it all came together. People walked in and were very pleased.”

Janzen said the Rotary Club worked hard to make it all happen, and were happy to see their efforts so enjoyed by the attendees.

She added that all-in-all, it was a well-rounded night.

As for if anything will be different for next year’s dinner, she doesn’t know quite yet.

“We’ll have a meeting. We always think of what we can do better or improve.”

