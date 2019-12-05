Local rotary club hosting its 41st Seniors Christmas Dinner

Doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7

In annual fashion, the Rotary Club is hosting its 41st dinner on Dec. 7.

The dinner will take place inside the 100 Mile Community Hall. Doors are set to open around 5:30 p.m. with dinner following at 6 p.m.

According to the club’s president, Gisela Janzen, tickets are free and members have been busy handing them out to seniors in the community.

“It’s a long-standing tradition,” she said. “It’s our way of saying thanks to the seniors in the community.”

This year, a turkey dinner is being served to the attending guests.

Throughout the evening residents can purchase raffle tickets for three items including an Ipad, a gift basket or a gift certificate for a house cleaning service. Janzen said there will also be a 50/50 draw.

“We are looking forward to seeing this all come together, it’s very gratifying in the end,” said Janzen. “It’s nice to serve the community.”

Janzen said the annual dinner is a way to kick off the Holiday season.

“It is an event that creates a nice community spirit.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.