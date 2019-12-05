Local rotary club hosting its 41st Seniors Christmas Dinner

In annual fashion, the Rotary Club is hosting its 41st dinner on Dec. 7.
The dinner will take place inside the 100 Mile Community Hall. Doors are set to open around 5:30 p.m. with dinner following at 6 p.m.
According to the club’s president, Gisela Janzen, tickets are free and members have been busy handing them out to seniors in the community.
“It’s a long-standing tradition,” she said. “It’s our way of saying thanks to the seniors in the community.”
This year, a turkey dinner is being served to the attending guests.
Throughout the evening residents can purchase raffle tickets for three items including an Ipad, a gift basket or a gift certificate for a house cleaning service. Janzen said there will also be a 50/50 draw.
“We are looking forward to seeing this all come together, it’s very gratifying in the end,” said Janzen. “It’s nice to serve the community.”
Janzen said the annual dinner is a way to kick off the Holiday season.
“It is an event that creates a nice community spirit.”
