The hills and smoke as seen near Canim Lake today (Sept. 2). Martina Dopf photo.

The new growth on the South Canim Lake fire remains at 75 hectares says Fire Information Officer Kylan McKeen.

“The fire is contained at present. We have aerial support and our crews down there working on it again today just to continue with the containment upholding.”

They are concerned about the weather update that came through, although that’s not to say something will happen, he says.

Related: Sept. 1: Continued activity, but no significant growth today on Elephant Hill fire