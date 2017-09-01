Sept. 1: Wind and extreme fire behaviour forecast on Elephant Hill fire tomorrow

Those on alert need to be ready to leave within 30 minutes of an evacuation order

A map showing the growth towards Jack Frost Lake from Aug. 31 - the growth towards Sheridan Lake is not yet included.

The Elephant Hill fire is now measured at 186,800 hectares, says Fire Information Officer Claire Allen.

The new number is indicative of the past 72 hours of growth, she says, thanks to better mapping in the area.

Overnight the winds were fairly calm across the fire.

“Definitely still active ground fires overnight, but no dramatic increases in growth,” says Allen.

Throughout the day, Allen says winds are expected to blow from the north west this morning and switch to the north east later this afternoon, with some gusts.

“Those northern winds, especially for our northern flank, do serve to help us to meet our objectives and push the fire back on itself in that push that it’s made towards the north,” she says.

Unfortunately, those conditions are likely to change into tomorrow.

“It looks like things just aren’t really improving in terms of weather so nature is unfortunately not on our side starting “Temperatures incrementally beginning today will be increasing — looks like today will be about mid 20s, tomorrow will be high 20s and then slowly increasing into the low to mid 30s which is incredible for this time of year. While the temperatures of course will provide a challenge in increased fire behaviour the real critical thing that were concerned about moving forward are the winds,” she says.

“A dramatic shift in winds with them coming from the north today, tomorrow expected to come from south which is of course the direction we would prefer it not to come, given in the fact that we do have active and currently uncontained fire front along the north.”

She says gusts of at least up to 40 km/h are expected beginning tomorrow and throughout the weekend.

“What our objectives are today are to lay that critical groundwork with the 24 hours that we have. We have crews and heavy equipment that will be working around the clock and through the overnight period to prepare as much as we can.”

She says crews are working with structural firefighters, heavy equipment and helicopter aviation resources in critical places of the northern fire to get containment lines put in, extinguish hot spots, lay pump and hose systems and get properties secured with sprinkler protection units. Additionally, she says crews are fire smarting homes by moving brush fuels away from homes or moving fuel tanks that have been left to prepare for the wind shift tomorrow.

While air tankers and skimmers were called in during the morning to help lay fire retardant and cool the fire down, Allen says it’s too dangerous for them to fly right now due to smoke.

“Unfortunately north flank of the fire is completely smoked out so it is unsafe for our pilots to fly and they cant see their objectives given the thick smoke in the area, so hoping for a window of opportunity to use those resources to help us get a much as a foothold into that northern flank as we can in anticipation of extreme behaviour tomorrow.”

She says that while it’s difficult to predict exactly, the extreme behaviour and wind shift is expected starting around midday tomorrow.

Currently, the closest portion of the fire remains approximately two kilometers from the closest tip of Sheridan Lake.

Allen says that those on evacuation alert need to be ready to leave within 30 minutes of an evacuation order.

“It’s important to stress that given this anticipated shift in weather we are doing everything we can based on forecast modeling and anticipated or possible fire growth predictions to really take a close look at where current evacuation orders and alerts are to best protect life and property and critical infrastructure,” she says.

“Announcements may be made later this afternoon through the Cariboo Regional District if it is determined that we need to expand those areas to keep folks in the communities safe,” she says.

“It’s definitely a dynamic situation and folks need to be prepared to respond accordingly to be able to keep themselves safe