Guest lecturer coming

  • 100 Mile House updated Feb 1, 2017 at 4:33 PM

The caregiver’s support group is pleased to be hosting two important subjects for discussion in February and March.

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

Record year for agriculture sales and profits

  • Penticton updated Feb 3, 2017 at 2:09 PM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax

  • Vancouver BC posted Feb 2, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Earlier, smaller increase with some proceeds spent on emission-reducing infrastructure, John Horgan promises

HandyDart users concerned about wait times and ride availability: seniors’ report

  • B.C. updated Feb 2, 2017 at 3:10 PM

Wait times and ride availability a problem for one-third of B.C. riders, according to the Office of the Seniors Advocate.

BC caribou protection effort extended

  • Revelstoke BC posted Feb 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM

With wolf kill in its third year, Premier Christy Clark announces $27 million to expand protection, maternity pen program

U.S. Coast Guard to suspend search for missing Toronto filmmaker

  • updated Feb 3, 2017 at 2:13 PM

Search for missing filmmaker to be suspended

Community Events, February 2017

