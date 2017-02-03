- Home
Guest lecturer coming
The caregiver’s support group is pleased to be hosting two important subjects for discussion in February and March.
Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case
A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.
Record year for agriculture sales and profits
Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.
NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax
Earlier, smaller increase with some proceeds spent on emission-reducing infrastructure, John Horgan promises
HandyDart users concerned about wait times and ride availability: seniors’ report
Wait times and ride availability a problem for one-third of B.C. riders, according to the Office of the Seniors Advocate.
BC caribou protection effort extended
With wolf kill in its third year, Premier Christy Clark announces $27 million to expand protection, maternity pen program
U.S. Coast Guard to suspend search for missing Toronto filmmaker
Search for missing filmmaker to be suspended
Wranglers player in hospital
New Zoning Bylaw requires an amendment
Be a hometown tourist this family day
Alzheimer Society of BC pushes for local awareness
Music workshop coming to Martin Exeter Hall
Trustee nominations open soon
Team battles in Clearwater
Milers fought a tough battle
What’s On
Fast Bytes
Play rehearsals are underway
ODD WEATHER EVENT
STUDENTS ENJOY SKI DAY
UPDATE - Commercial Break and Enter at South Cariboo Motorsports
Man found in possession of illegal substance and brass knuckles
Clark’s ‘jobs plan’ spins faster
Papers didn’t give the Montreal terrorist attack proper coverage
Community Calendar
Cariboo, Chilcotin and Coast marketing fund in the works
Cariboo woman wins Joe Marten Memorial Award
IH decisions will determine when 103 Mile residents might get relief
Exeter Reservoir tender approved
Waterpark society received $50,000 funding
Fast Bytes
NORDIC SKI CENTRE NATURALIST WALK
Hydro tax cut considered
Fischer Place understaffed according to recent report
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
New house manufacturing site in Lone Butte stresses job training
Allison Matfin wins UBC engineering award