PSO Band Concert

!The PSO band visited the 100 Mile House Elementary school to perform for a gym packed with students, teachers and parents on Jan. 19. Get a glimpse of the performance below. - Max Winkelman
  • 100 Mile House updated Jan 26, 2017 at 9:29 AM

B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban

  • B.C. posted Jan 29, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Rabbis, priests and imams urge federal government to issue temporary visas to those stuck in U.S. ports of entry.

SUNDAY READ: Surrey LARPers find escape in fantasy world of 'grown-up pretend'

  • Surrey updated Jan 29, 2017 at 10:37 AM

PART 2: Devotees of Live Action Role Play say people from all walks of life immerse themselves into a community of orcs, elves and archers

Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations

  • Central Okanagan updated Jan 27, 2017 at 3:45 PM

Christy Clark says a federal response to the same issue is "interesting" but her plan makes donations more transparent.

UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.

  • B.C. posted Jan 27, 2017 at 8:00 AM

University of Montreal also removes advertising from Breitbart News

The U.S. can blame itself for losing jobs

  • 100 Mile House updated Jan 26, 2017 at 1:56 PM

Our editor's weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press.

About a dozen Quebec nurses suspended for stealing fentanyl over last decade

  • posted Jan 29, 2017 at 2:11 PM

Several Quebec nurses suspended for fentanyl theft

