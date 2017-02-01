  • Connect with Us

PSO Band Concert

!The PSO band visited the 100 Mile House Elementary school to perform for a gym packed with students, teachers and parents on Jan. 19. Get a glimpse of the performance below. - Max Winkelman
  • 100 Mile House updated Jan 26, 2017 at 9:29 AM

The PSO band visited the 100 Mile House Elementary school to perform for a gym packed with students, teachers and parents on Jan. 19.

News

Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman

  • Nanaimo BC posted Feb 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM

B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment

News

$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters

  • B.C. posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM
  •  

The B.C. Government announced an additional $5 million for the BC SPCA Facilities Development and Services Plan

Opinion

BC VIEWS: Clark’s ‘jobs plan’ spins faster

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Premier Christy Clark's signature marketing vehicle steers toward technology and 'climate action' jobs, yet to be defined

News

VIDEO: BC Muslim Association calls on police, Muslims to be vigilant after Quebec mosque shooting

  • B.C.  updated Jan 30, 2017 at 3:10 PM

Early reports indicate six people killed and five in critical condition after an attack in Quebec City.

News

FANS OF FANTASY: Surrey LARPers find escape in a world of 'grown-up pretend'

  • Surrey updated Jan 30, 2017 at 8:10 AM

PART 2: Devotees of Live Action Role Play say people from all walks of life immerse themselves into a community of orcs, elves and archers

100 Mile House Free Press Videos

World News

Minister hints at sending more help for Ukraine amid new of violence

  • posted Feb 1, 2017 at 12:33 PM

Sajjan hints at more help for Ukraine

Community Links

Community Events, February 2017

Add an Event