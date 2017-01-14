  • Connect with Us

Firefighters battle structure fire in Forest Grove

  •  posted Jan 14, 2017 at 6:00 PM

100 Mile House Fire Rescue supported Forest Grove Fire Department

Our Town

Wranglers knock off Kelowna 6-5

  • 100 Mile House posted Jan 15, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Fast-skating, hard-hitting title helps 100 Mile House lads gain on Chase

Our Town

Firefighters battle structure fire in Forest Grove

  • Forest Grove posted Jan 14, 2017 at 6:00 PM

100 Mile House Fire Rescue supported Forest Grove Fire Department

News

BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches

News

New rules for RCMP auxiliaries

  • B.C.  updated Jan 12, 2017 at 12:55 PM

A three-tiered approach is being introduced for volunteer officers

News

B.C. pays more than $600,000 for royal visit

  • B.C. posted Jan 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM

That’s on top of the about $2 million cost to the RCMP

100 Mile House Free Press Videos

World News

As robots take jobs, Europeans mull free money for all

  • updated Jan 16, 2017 at 8:12 AM

As robots take jobs, Europeans mull free money for all

Community Links

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event