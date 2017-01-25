  • Connect with Us

One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036

! - Henley & Partners photo
  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Statistics Canada says most will live in Vancouver or Abbotsford-Mission

Business

B.C. considers business sales tax relief

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Finance Minister Mike de Jong considers giving up $160 million in provincial sales tax revenue added to business electricity bills

News

B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Tourism officials point to more direct daily flights.

News

VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report

  • B.C. updated Jan 24, 2017 at 4:25 PM

Care providers’ group says seniors need to be kept out of acute care

Opinion

BC VIEWS: Flu fallacies are costing us all

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 24, 2017 at 11:00 AM

People going to emergency rooms and doctors' offices to demand influenza treatment are making matters worse

News

Death is a medical choice, but not for everyone

  • B.C.  updated Jan 23, 2017 at 8:28 PM

Doctors and some patients in B.C. are learning legalization isn’t perfect

100 Mile House Free Press Videos

World News

Client says many would be dead without medical heroin at Vancouver clinic

  • updated Jan 26, 2017 at 2:10 AM

Heroin keeps clients 'normal' at unique program

Community Links

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event