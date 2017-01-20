  • Connect with Us

North benefits from grant

  • 100 Mile House updated Jan 18, 2017 at 4:05 PM

Just seven homes in north won’t qualify after threshold hiked to $1.6 million

News

B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M

  • B.C. updated Jan 20, 2017 at 2:39 PM

Epic feud lasted 15 years and went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada

News

B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 19, 2017 at 5:00 PM

BC Liberals keep corporate donations rolling in for election, NDP won't disclose their corporate and union take early

Our Town

Wranglers persevere to take points from Kelowna

  • 100 Mile House updated Jan 19, 2017 at 12:08 PM

100 Mile House fans treated to fast-skating, hard-hitting 6-5 victory

Our Town

Local quilters give out last Quilts of Valour

  • 100 Mile House updated Jan 19, 2017 at 11:57 AM

Horse Lake Quilters to start making chemo quilts for 100 Mile House patients

Our Town

Team wins two games in Clearwater

  • 100 Mile House updated Jan 19, 2017 at 11:56 AM

Local Novice team doubled up on Clearwater and got great goaltending

100 Mile House Free Press Videos

World News

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

  • updated Jan 21, 2017 at 5:11 PM

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

Community Links

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event