Meeting for evacuees to be held at 2 p.m. at the 100 Mile Curling Rink

Info to be shared from CRD, District of 100 Mile House

The arena at the South Cariboo Rec Centre was packed with evacuees during an information meeting held yesterday. Today’s meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

A meeting for evacuees in the South Cariboo will be held at the 100 Mile House curling rink on Wrangler Way at 2 p.m. today (July 9).

A similar meeting, held yesterday, had representatives from BC Wildfire, the Cariboo Regional District (CRD), the District of 100 Mile House and the province.

This meeting will again be held jointly between different representatives.

Yesterday’s meeting provided updates on the fire itself, how residents will be notified about returning to their homes and information on how evacuations will work for those headed out of town.

The BC Wildfire Service, CRD Chair Al Richmond, and 100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall did their best to answer questions from the audience. MLA Donna Barnett also gave an update on provincial efforts being made to help the area.

Evacuees from the CRD are currently being asked to head north to Prince George, because Kamloops is working to host evacuees from the Ashcroft and Cache Creek fires.

There are evacuation orders for the 103, 105 and 108 Mile Ranch areas, as well as the western part of Lac la Hache. The district of 100 Mile House and the eastern section of Lac la Hache are on alert.