Evacuees needing ESS support asked to head north to Prince George

Evacuees directed to Prince George

Evacuees packing the South Cariboo Rec Centre for updates on the Gustafsen fire situation north of 100 Mile House were told that if they need Emergency Social Services (ESS) to head north to Prince George.

“The community of Prince George has opened its doors and said they are prepared to take up to 20,000 people if they need to so as a precaution to reduce pressure on the infrastructure here,” said Cariboo Regional District (CRD) chair Al Richmond.

“This centre is fine right now but there’s going to be challenges if we have more evacuees. Air quality here is such that it would really better if people are out of the region, so we’re encouraging people to go to Prince George if they require those services.”

If evacuees have family in the Lower Mainland, he says they are able to head in that direction via Highway 24.

“We’ve been asked not to send our evacuees to Salmon Arm and other places like that in the Okanagan because simply, they’re very dry and they could face something similar to what we are doing, so we don’t want to load up pressures in smaller communities while they are willing to help.”

Cariboo evacuees are also asked to not go to Kamloops at this time, as their centres are dealing with evacuees from wildfires farther south.

Evacuees can register in Prince George with ESS at the College of New Caledonia.

Evacuees will be helped with money for fuel heading north. Busses will be made available for those unable to commute.

For more information check in with the ESS services at the curling rink in 100 Mile House.

Click here for more information on current evacuation alerts or refer to the CRD’s website or Facebook page.

100 Mile House evacuation alert

The District of 100 Mile House remains on evacuation alert.

While the fire has barely crossed into municipal lines, Fire Information Officer Heather White says that the winds are blowing away from the town.

If an evacuation were to occur, Mayor Mitch Campsall says people will be going door to door informing residents.

“At that time we’ll know when, where and how,” he says.

Food and Fuel on their way

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett says that the province has thrown their efforts into fighting forest fires around the Cariboo.

She spent part of her day getting permission to bring trucks carrying food and fuel south to 100 Mile House.

During the meeting she assured evacuees that tomorrow will be business as usual for stores that have run out of either.