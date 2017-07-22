July 22: Gustafsen fire 90 per cent contained

The Gustafsen fire is now 90 per cent contained according to Fire Information Officer Lynn Daina.

“That’s due to the efforts of the firefighters predominantly and the cooler weather and conditions making it easier for us to make progress on it.”

The only thing they’re on the watch for is a forecast for some gusty winds coming in the next day.

“As of this morning, we’re at 197 firefighters, five helicopters, 15 pieces of heavy equipment, five structure fire department resources. We’re pushing in 100 – 150 feet around the perimeter and establishing some new lines today. We’ve got a couple of new crews coming in from Alberta. They should be here mid afternoon, so that should bump that number up a bit.”