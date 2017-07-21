July 21: Working to get containment on Gustafsen fire “bumped significantly today.”

It’s now been two weeks since the main evacuations for the 108, 105, 103, and parts of Lac la Hache took place (photo from that day). Max Winkelman photo.

“We had a cool down in the weather so the [relative humidity] was a little bit higher and then we had 200 firefighters on the line, working on the line along with the heavy equipment and helicopters, that weather allowed them to make very good progress. That’s essentially what led to that containment and we’re expecting that today is going to be very similar and we’re hoping to bump that containment up significantly again [today],” says Fire Information Officer Lynn Daina.

Today they’re working on securing more of the perimeter.

“Where it has been secured we’re looking at 100 to 150 feet into the fire, auctioning the hot spots, cleaning up those areas and working to get that containment bumped significantly today.”

“Yesterday… it was just a good weather day, there were no flare ups they’re just working their way in for the perimeter in towards the centre of the fire perimeter.”