Food supplies available for South Cariboo residents and evacuees

Those looking for food and supplies have a new option set up at the Interlakes Community Centre at Roe Lake on Highway 24.

Jil Freeman, alongside some fellow volunteers, is set up at the centre with supplies available for free to evacuees or anyone in need in the area.

“I saw over Facebook that there was a need for supplies in the area, from not only evacuees but also local residents because of the supplies that were diminishing at the store and also because there’s a need for people who aren’t working, so they don’t have the means to be going and spending money on groceries right now,” she says.

(For a complete list of stores open in the area, and what they have on hand, scroll to the bottom of the story.)

In response, the group put out a request for food, and people from around the province have answered.

Yesterday, two volunteers drove to Kamloops to pick up supplies donated from a group of women who had put it together themselves.

Today, shipments are arriving from the Kamloops Food Bank, as well as an organization in Salmon Arm and a pet food organization.

Later today (July 12), Freeman is organizing the delivery of some of these supplies to both the Lone Butte Community Centre and then tonight to the Forest Grove Community Centre, where residents will be able to stop by and pick them up. Residents will also be able to stop by the Interlakes Community Centre for supplies.

“Right now we’ve got lots of water, dry food — noodles, cereals — some diapers, some feminine hygiene products, as well as toiletries and some baby formula and baby food,” she says.

Upcoming shipments will include diapers and wipes, as well as more produce, she says.

“We’ve asked for donations, diapers has been a huge one, coffee, milk, so if people are looking to donate we are definitely accepting more donations of perishable foods as well. We do have a cooler here. We are able to store stuff.”

For more information, people can get in touch with Freeman via her cell phone at 250-945-5102, via the Interlakes Community Centre at 250-593-4869 or via the Interlakes Community Centre’s Facebook page.

“I want people to know it’s not just for evacuees, it’s for anyone who is in need right now. Everyone’s going through a trying time with not working, so if anyone has a need don’t hesitate to come by and pick up what you need. That’s what it’s here for.”

Stores providing food and supplies:

Interlakes Market: Has produce, groceries available. Received a produce shipment today. No milk or bread. Will receive a milk delivery tomorrow.

70 Mile General Store: Has produce, groceries and small pharmacy supplies. No milk or bread. Will receive shipment tomorrow.

Clinton Budget Foods: Have a frozen section, produce and groceries. No milk or bread. Will receive a shipment tomorrow.

Canim General Store: Running low on some supplies, however they are still open and will be receiving a shipment of food for Friday.

Forest Grove General Store: No groceries. Have a shipment arriving tomorrow afternoon.

Lone Butte Esso: No groceries. Has water and drinks. Will receive shipment tomorrow or Friday.

The District of 100 Mile House is closed due to an evacuation order for the municipal boundaries. No one is able to access the town site, therefore the Save-On-Foods, Safeway and 99 Mile Market are inaccessible.

If we have missed anywhere, or you have more information to report, please send an email to tara.sprickerhoff@100milefreepress.net