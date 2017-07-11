No places to get food in 100 Mile House

Residents in Lone Butte, Horse Lake can get in and out via Hwy 24

People from the Lone Butte and Horse Lake area are free to come in and out according to Cariboo Regional District Chair Al Richmond.

“The answer is yes, they can come back that’s not an issue. They don’t live in an evacuated or order area so that is fine.”

People concerned about food will have to look elsewhere than 100 Mile House.

“The problem is in town there are no stores open that are providing food. Safeway is not open, Save-on[-Foods] is not open. No stores are open to get you food,” he says, adding that if Lone Butte is running out, Interlakes is the option and that there’s few other options.

“I can’t get them to food. Even in Williams Lake, … it’s hard to find a restaurant that’s open,” he says. “It’s brutal.”

“We’ve made arrangements for any of the food supplying companies — Sysco’s and grocery people, that kind of stuff. They’re considered an essential service so they can go through and make their deliveries to all these stores, so Interlakes should be able to get their food.”

He adds people won’t be able to come to 100 Mile House or just start driving around on Highway 97, unless you have an address that you’re going to.

“There’s two way traffic now on Highway 24 so people can go up Highway 24 and people can go down Highway 24, there’s no restriction,” he says, adding that at one point, there was one way traffic but they can now come right up, provided they have an address they are going to that is not 100 Mile House.

“The only thing they need to keep in mind is there’s a fire around Little Fort that’s causing some grief.”