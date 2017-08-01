Elephant Hill fire causes evacuation alert southwest of Clinton

“Wildfire continues to pose an imminent threat to people and property”

A new evacuation alert has been issued for the area southwest of Clinton as a result of the Elephant Hill wildfire.

According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District release, “The Elephant Hill wildfire continues to pose an imminent threat to people and property.”

Earlier in the day, Fire Information Officer Heather Rice said fire had jumped Highway 97 to the west side and was climbing uphill away from the highway.

Related: Aug. 1: Clinton, Chasm Mill remain secure

The following properties are affected as a result of the alert (see the map for further clarification):

• 3897, 3929, 3973, 3997, 4005, 4011, 4033, 4073, 4109, 4261, 4672, 4753, 4797, 5015, 5037, 5053, 5077, 5521 Hwy 97

• 6421 Jesmond Rd

• 4129, 4141, 4145, 4153, 4161, 4165, 4169, 4173, 4177, 4189, 4197, 4201, 4221 Mickey Frontage Rd

• 3195, 3880, 3881, 4037, 4052, 4053, 4084, 4208, 4209 Old Cariboo Rd

• 1093, 1172, 1173, 1193, 1296, 1428, 1440, 1452, 1468, 1492, 1512, 1532, 1548, 1833, 1965, 1985, 1988, 1992, 1996, 1997, 2012 Pavilion-Clinton Rd

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

1. Locate all family members and be prepared to evacuate your residence and property to an identified safe reception center.

2. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (insurance), photographs and immediate care needs for dependents.

3. Prepare to move any disabled persons and children.

4. Collect pets and pet needs.

5. If possible, move livestock to a safe area.