Aug. 1: Elephant Hill fire is now estimated at 84,442 hectares

Th Elephant Hill fire is now estimated at 84,442 hectares according to Fire Information Officer Heather Rice. She says the new size is the result of a combination of fire growth, controlled burns and better mapping.

“Things went quite well yesterday. They continue to really focus on that Mound Road area and they’ll be doing that again today as well as up towards Loon Lake where they’re seeing a little bit more new activity in that area. There will be structural firefighters in Loon Lake today as well as again through the Highway 97 corridor from 70 Mile House down to the Cache Creek junction.”

The numbers of people working on the fire have stayed relatively the same with the exception of the structural protection personnel going up to 105, says Rice. She says some more northerly winds were expected today with significant controlled burns planned.

The fire crossing Highway 97 is not a concern with northerly winds, says Rice. She says that, while not forecasted, unexpected easterly winds would be a concern.