Canim Lake C41703 fire activity “looking really quiet”

After lighting came through last night, the Cariboo Fire Centre received a lot of phone reports of new fires starting, says Fire Information Officer Natasha Broznitsky.

“At this point on our wildfire map, we do have seven new fire numbers. This morning we’re going to assess whether all of those are in fact fires or whether some of those might have just looked like a plume of smoke or was actually a plume of fog or something very small that has since gone out. So we’re assessing this morning to ensure that they all are fires.”

Crews were on Fire C41703 near Canim Lake, says Broznitsky, with more resources on the way this morning.

“We don’t have a size estimate for it just yet. We’re going to wait until we can get a helicopter in the air and have a bit better size estimate but the crew leader did say that fire activity is looking really quiet on that fire this morning and that the ground is wet. So there is some good news there at least.”

Regarding fire C41699, listed just north of Highway 24, Broznitsky says they looked in the area last night but they weren’t able to find something there and they got called to one of the ones north of it.

“They did look in the area last night and they didn’t see too much but it was very smoky of course. So the plan today is to go back and assess. At this time I don’t believe there are any highway concerns.”