Canim Lake under evacuation order

Multiple new fires in the South Cariboo

New fires in the South Cariboo have resulted in an evacuation order for the Canim Lake area from Bates Road to Mahood Lake Road.

According to the release, the evacuation route is “Canim Lake South, left on Canim-Hendrix Road to 100 Mile House or Kamloops.”

Cariboo Regional District Information Officer Julie Rogers says there may not be room in 100 Mile.

According to the BC Wildfire Service map, the suspected cause for at least three of the fires is lightning.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.