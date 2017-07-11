BREAKING: 100 Mile evacuation to last at least another week

The Evacuation Order will remain in effect for at least seven more days

Residents of 100 Mile House are being told that Evacuation Order will remain in effect for at least an another full week.

As of July 11, the District of 100 Mile House is warning residents that alternate accommodations will be required for at least seven more days.

As for the fire, it is holding at 5,000 hectares.

“The fire size is still estimated at approximately 5,000 [hectares] because we’re actually doing a pretty good job at holding it within it’s perimeters,” said Heather Rice, Fire Information Officer for the Gustafsen Fire Tuesday morning.

Residents are being asked to listen to local media and check in with the 100 Mile House website for accurate information.

“Your continued cooperation and support is sincerely appreciated,” writes the District of 100 Mile House.

For up to date fire information, you can follow the District of 100 Mile House website at www.100milehouse.com or www.100MileFire.com or call 250-395-2434.

For up to date information on Highway closures, please visit www.drivebc.ca.

As a result of this wildfire situation, the majority of government services have shut their doors including hospitals and court houses.

Both the Provincial Court locations in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake are closed today.

Family and criminal court appearances scheduled for the 100 Mile House Courthouse on July 10, 2017 have been, or are in the process of being, adjourned.

Family matters scheduled for 100 Mile House on July 10, 2017 have been adjourned to the next family remand day on August 14, 2017 ,unless otherwise addressed with the Judicial Case Manager.

Criminal matters scheduled for 100 Mile House on July 11, 2017 are in the process of being adjourned to August 15, 2017 unless otherwise addressed with the JCM.

If you have an appearance scheduled in an affected location and require further information this week, please call the JCM’s office in Quesnel 1-250-398-4337.