July 11: Fire at 5,000 hectares

“The fire size is still estimated at approximately 5,000 [hectares] because we’re actually doing a pretty good job at holding it within it’s perimeters,” says Heather Rice, Fire Information Officer for the Gustafsen Fire.

“We had overestimated the size previously when we said it was 5,000, when we did a closer inspection of our data it was actually closer to 4,400 at that time … so now we’re still maintaining at 5,00o.”

“Things went actually quite well yesterday as well … and overnight we didn’t see a lot of change, so the fire has not crossed the highway at Highway 97. We had a couple of spot fires that one night [July 9], but those are all out so the fire is still in the west side of Highway 97 and it has not moved any further north than we had previously stated,” she says.

“Things are looking pretty good … It all depends on the winds but it’s looking pretty good from last night and going in today so far.”