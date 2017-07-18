Barnett: “This is not about politics, it’s about people and their livelihoods, their families and friends”

Officials at a public information meeting in Forest Grove Tuesday praised the collaborative work of those fighting the wildfires in the region and asked for patience from those on evacuation order and alert.

An emotional Mayor Mitch Campsall told the standing-room-only crowd that he was amazed at how all the different groups and regions have come together since the Gustafsen fire broke out July 6, from efforts on the front line to community members rallying to bring supplies to those in need.

“It’s been absolutely amazing to see the people coming together from different areas,” Campsall says. “Nobody wants to be evacuated, but it’s a wonderful experience, to see everyone working together… please be patient, because we’re working the best we can.”

Liz Jones, director of the 100 Mile and District Emergency Support Services, also asked for patience from those needing evacuation assistance. Jones, herself a double evacuee, noted her staff of a dozen or so volunteers had been working “non-stop” since the day before the evacuation.

“This is a ride that no one ever wanted to be on,” Jones says. “But everyone is being fabulous… and I know it’s really hard.”

MLA Donna Barnett, who has been speaking in recent days at similar information meetings in Lone Butte, Interlakes and Lac La Hache told the 100 Mile Free Press the meetings are meant to keep residents informed with the most up-to-date information and help to dispel some rumours.

Barnett advised the crowd to be wary of what they read on social media.

“Please, pay no attention,” Barnett says. “I tell you, the crap on that social media has caused all of us more phone calls and more stress. We have good information from the fire centre, from emergency services from the RCMP from the CRD and from the local government.”

Barnett says she has been in touch with newly sworn-in NDP Premier John Horgan, and she will be counting on him for support in the coming days and weeks.

“This is not about politics. It’s about people and their livelihoods, their families and friends,” Barnett says. “And I will be fighting tooth and nail to make sure we get every single thing the Cariboo-Chilcotin needs is given.”

Other speakers at Tuesday’s meeting included CRD Area H Director Margo Wagner, fire information officer Terry Murphy and Sven Nielsen, RCMP Officer in Charge for the 100 Mile House area.

Nielsen told the crowd that approximately 150 RCMP officers are patrolling the area, and have based their approach on how police handled Fort McMurray’s wildfires last year.

He described the patrol as “aggressive,” noting there would be many checkpoints for those who are driving through town, and that officers were under a direct order to “set a tone” of no tolerance.

“Even if (officers) recognize you, they’re going to stop you again…. That’s not because they’re trying to be a pain in the butt, it’s just consistency. And that comes directly from me,” Neilson says.

While officials reiterated that they are in the early stages of working on re-entry plans for 100 Mile house and the surrounding areas, there is no date set for when evacuees will be able to return.