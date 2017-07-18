July 18: Gustafsen fire remains stable with no significant growth

Conditions on the Gustafsen fire to the north west of 100 Mile House remain largely unchanged.

“The Gustafsen fire remains stable. It hasn’t grown significantly for quite some time. We’re feeling fairly confident — as long as we don’t have any significant wind event or some other sort of something that could blow the fire up,” says Heather Rice, Fire Information Officer for the Gustafsen fire.

“We are feeling pretty confident we can continue to move forward with mop up at this time and the forecast is boding well too. With these cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast I believe coming on Thursday [it] will certainly help. It won’t put the fire out, but it will certainly help with the mop up efforts.”

The fire remains at 5,700 hectares with 35 per cent containment, says Rice.

“It hasn’t increased in size substantially for actually quite some time. The only difference in hectares over the last number of days has simply been some controlled burns.”

Resources on the fire now include 251 fire fighters, eight helicopters, 11 pieces of equipment, 16 structural fire department resources and and a 22 person support staff team including the incident management team.

