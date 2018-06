Special weather statement in effect with UV index of 8 or very high

Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect for with a UV index of 8 or very high for June 18 (today) and June 19 (tomorrow), with temperatures around 30 degrees. Temperatures are expected to drop a little on Thursday, down to 25 degrees and 22 degrees on Friday.

Are you planning to go outside and enjoy the warm weather or will you be heeding the weather warning?



With the 30 degree weather forecast for this week, are you planning to do anything outside?

