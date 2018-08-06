Did the mudslides affect your long weekend plans?

RELATED: Ranchers stood on their porch as mudslide surrounded them
newsroom@100milefreepress.net
The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press
RELATED: Ranchers stood on their porch as mudslide surrounded them
To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province
The latest updates from BC Wildfire Service on the Cariboo Fire Centre
Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24
The largest fire still classified as out of control fire in the area is 1.5 hectares
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week
Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency
Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz
A Vancouver Island high school student, Matias Totz, part of group to win SHAD competition
Protesters appeared at a planned appearance with signs denouncing the Trans Mountain pipeline
The issue centres around a tweet from Global Affairs Canada
Competitive rope-skipping has been around for decades, but it’s often thought of as a children’s game
No violence during heated and tense meeting between the two sides in Nanaimo
The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press