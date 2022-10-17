Vancouver Mayor-elect Ken Sim arrives for a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: Vancouver gets its first Chinese Canadian mayor

Ken Sim will lead Vancouver for the next 4 years

Vancouver businessman Ken Sim has been elected the next mayor of Vancouver. Sim defeated Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, posting an overwhelming victory after losing the mayor’s race to Stewart in 2018 by less than 1,000 votes.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Vancouver, Surrey voters elect new mayors; bring promises of more police, RCMP stays

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Mayor's RaceVancouver

Previous story
Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea’s military

Just Posted

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson spoke out against the high cost of fuel this week.
Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA presses government to address ‘skyrocketing’ cost of fuel

David Liang of People Power Farm had plenty of onions for the last South Cariboo Farmers Market of the season. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)
Farmers Market ends on a high note

Alan McAninch rides atop a horse in the South Cariboo in the late 50s. (Photo submitted)
“At 100 I’ve been there and done that and plan to do more”

The 100 Mile Elementary Newspaper Club published its first edition this week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Elementary Newspaper Club published their first paper last week