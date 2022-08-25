(Black Press Media Creative)

Barbie Ferreira Is Leaving ‘Euphoria’

After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye, Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story on August 24.

Finnish PM Sanna Marin too wild?

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or witnessed a blue 1995 Ford F-150 pickup prior to a collision on Highway 20 near Chimney Valley Road Wednesday, Aug. 24 to contact them at 250-392-6211. (Black Press Media file photo)
Single vehicle collision west of Williams Lake claims life of woman

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation is asking those with Limited Entry Hunt (LEH) moose authorizations to stay home and forgo their moose hunt in the Tsilhqot’in (Chilcotin) Territory this fall. (File photo by Mary and Ken Campbell)
‘Don’t come here’: Tŝilhqot’in Nation asks B.C. hunters to forgo Chilcotin moose hunts

Left sitting, Janet Roux, Gloria Corno, Carol Ohland, Lorraine McCaffrey, Pauline Weigelt and Donna Schuler were some of the first residents to live in 108 Mile Ranch. Missing Wendy Foster.
Cariboo Calling: 108 Mile Ranch ‘magical’ in the early days

The Antonio Larosa Band performs live at the Parks Alive Summer Music series last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Antonio Larosa Band brings old school rock to 100 Mile