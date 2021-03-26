SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)

VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

People across the west coast – both in Canada and over the border – were surprised with a once-in-a-lifetime show in the sky last night, of what appears to have been a SpaceX rocket breaking up.

Thousands took to social media to share what they saw on Thursday night.

According to Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, the Falcon 9 second stage from the March 4 Starlink launch failed to make a deorbit burn as it entered Earth’s atmosphere.

McDowell said this marks the 14th piece of “space junk” with a mass over one tonne that has reentered since January.

It’s unclear if SpaceX founder Elon Musk caught the light show.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

ScienceSpace

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

Just Posted

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Large search and rescue effort underway north of Quesnel to find missing 13-year-old boy

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

The 100 Mile and District General Hospital is lit up for Christmas as the South Cariboo Health Foundation launches its seventh annual Starry Nights campaign. The campaign is raising money this year to help 100 Mile House Hospice complete two new “deluxe” palliative care rooms in the hospital for patients with high-level medical needs. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Health Foundation grants $31,500 hospital wishlist

The equipment is in addition to the $25,000 for 100 Mile Hospice’s two palliative care suites.

Jennifer Lawrence (r), founder of Bubbles' Blossom Design in Clinton, with Monika Wyssen at Valentine's Day 2021. The business is one of the finalists for a Small Business BC Award. (Photo credit: Kelly Sinoski)
Bloomin’ good: Clinton florist business is awards finalist

Bubbles’ Blossom Design makes it to final five in BC Small Business Awards category

Barb McClusky. (Photo submitted)
Painting a natural fit for retired teacher

Helping out the 100 Mile House Wranglers in their time of need was a good fit for Barb McClusky.

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

(Unsplash)
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

The Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Supreme Court of Canada photo gallery
Nelson snowbank injury case heard in Supreme Court of Canada

Decisions 2015 lawsuit have been appealed twice

Hotel Zed Victoria. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child suffers potentially life-threatening injuries at Victoria hotel pool

Emergency crews responded to Hotel Zed Wednesday evening

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
B.C. man arrested after SPCA visit sparks shooting, standoff on Vancouver Island

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator

Up to 75 per cent of Indigenous people living on-reserve in B.C. do not hold a valid driver’s licence, according a UBCIC discussion paper. (Pixabay.com)
First Nations leaders seek removal of roadblocks in B.C.’s driver’s licensing system

Barriers documented in new discussion paper

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. watchdog to investigate whether police broke the law in Glen Assoun case

He spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder conviction the Supreme Court overturned in 2019

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

Most Read