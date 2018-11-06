VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

Political satirist Rick Mercer says he “can’t imagine” having to deliver weekly rants with U.S. President Donald Trump dominating the news cycle.
His new book, “Rick Mercer Final Report,” includes some of his past commentary.
The Canadian Press
The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report
Political satirist Rick Mercer says he “can’t imagine” having to deliver weekly rants with U.S. President Donald Trump dominating the news cycle.
His new book, “Rick Mercer Final Report,” includes some of his past commentary.
The Canadian Press
There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight
The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area
The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press
The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report
Democrats leading in 15 of the 23 Republican-held seats they need to retake control of the House of Representatives
Clement says he sent the images to who he believed was a consenting female recipient
Bruised vocal chords is the reason JT has put his concert off until Feb.
Engineering professor points to several factors in B.C., including weather and mountain roads
The federal government announced in late May it would buy the pipeline and related components for $4.5 billion
Public-safety and health officials do not see strong pull factors for criminal infiltration of the legal business
Turnout has everything to do with a campaign’s most prominent figures
Lots of work being done at ski hill east of Quesnel to prepare for 2018-19 season
First time a First Nations person is at the table
It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of…
United Way helping to FireSmart Cariboo homes
Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes
Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet
Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.
Surrey’s new council voted unanimously Monday night to transition to a municipal force