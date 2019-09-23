U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans says she does not condone disrespecting law enforcement officers

The viral video of American professional wrestler Lacey Evans’ reaction to a speeding ticket on Sept. 21, 2019 in Edmonton was rehearsed. (Lacey Evans image)

The viral video of an American professional wrestler’s reaction to a speeding ticket last weekend in Edmonton was rehearsed.

World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler Lacey Evans tweeted a statement on Monday saying she does not condone, agree with or promote disrespecting law enforcement officers or make their jobs harder than they already are.

She said the video — which shows her calling an Edmonton traffic officer “nasty” and grabbing a speeding ticket out of his hand — was “created by both parties to promote the local live event taking place in the Edmonton area.”

Evans, a former law enforcement officer herself, was in Edmonton for a WWE Live event on Saturday night.

“As a sports entertainer, it is my job to not only entertain, but also set the proper example,” she tweeted.

“I’m glad you all were entertained, but if you ever try to honestly disrespect or put my brothers and sisters in blue in harm… I hope you get what you ask for.”

Alberta RCMP confirmed that while the Sept. 21 speeding infraction stop was real, the interaction in the video was rehearsed.

Police said Monday that Evans, whose real name is Macey Estrella-Kadlec, “engaged in a courteous and polite conversation” with the officer after the ticket was issued, and identified herself as a WWE wrestler.

“She asked … if he would participate in a rehearsed interaction on camera with her WWE persona,” the release said. “The member obliged.”

