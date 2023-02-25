People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

‘The weather got the best of us:’ Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway to stay closed

Warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous

The National Capital Commission says Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway, the world’s largest outdoor skating rink, will not open this season due to warm temperatures.

The commission says it has been both assessing and getting ready for the affects of climate change on the internationally renowned winter tourist attraction for several years.

But this is the first time the weather has prevented the 7.8-kilometre stretch through Canada’s capital city from opening at all.

It says the latest tests showed the ice surface remained unsafe to skate on and that any more efforts to change the situation were unlikely to work.

It also says the warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous.

On Feb. 2, the skateway had already experienced a record-setting delay in opening for the season.

Climate change

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Agassiz BC Hydro superfan, age 6, surprised with visit from line tech crew

Just Posted

Arlene Tanner (front) left and her mom Jennifer Tanner learn how to play guitar with Matt Benz (back left) and Melanie van Bynen. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cask and Cleaver hosts ukulele and guitar workshops

From left to right: Williams Lake U13 Timberwolves Maielle Briggs, Claire Johnson, Brynn Ferguson, Kaylee Pylarinos and Shia Briggs holding the gold medals they won at the 2023 Wickfest this month. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House girls win gold with Williams Lake U13 Timberwolves

The 100 Mile and District Outriders’ current logo is set to be retired this year. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile and District Outriders designing new logo

TJ Grabowiecki smiles as basketball players of all ages surround him during one of Engage Sport North’s basketball camps last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo coaches consider forming basketball association